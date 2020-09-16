 Skip to main content
Utility crews to flush water mains in Longview area Sept. 18
City of Longview utility crews will flush water mains between Tennant Way and the Columbia River from Oregon Way to the Cowlitz River from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Advisory signs will be posted for the work. According to a press release from the Public Works Department, flushing may stir up sediment that can enter plumbing.

Residents are asked not to use water during the hours the crews are flushing. After the flushing is complete, residents should run water through an outside hose or in a bathtub for a short period of time before consuming the water or washing clothes, notes the release.

