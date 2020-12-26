Utah freshman running back Ty Jordan killed Friday night in Texas, university confirms

Ty Jordan, a star running back for at the University of Utah, was killed Friday night in a suburb of Dallas.

Jordan’s death was confirmed by the University on Saturday.

It appears that Jordan — who was named the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, second-team All-Pac 12 and AP’s Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year earlier in the week— may have been the killed after a gun accidentally discharged, The Salt Lake City Tribune is reporting.

Denton cops responded to a Friday night call and when they arrived on the scene found a single gunshot victim, the newspaper reported. The Denton police department has yet to release the name of the shooting victim, per The Tribune.

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan,” Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. “Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”