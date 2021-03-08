USS Nimitz, first Navy aircraft carrier deployed amid pandemic, returns to Bremerton

"The pandemic changed a lot of things that the Navy normally does," Senior Chief Operations Specialist Torrence Mabry said in a statement. "Fortunately, we were the ship that was able to do it. ... We did what we had to do around the world. Now is the time to enjoy the benefits and do the things you enjoy doing. Because you sacrificed and put your life on the line."

Back in Poulsbo, Juanita Cordova has been tending to day-to-day domestic concerns without her husband, Damage Controlman 1st Class Anthony Cordova, at her side. The couple is familiar with the long separations military life entails, as Anthony has served for the last 16 years. But this time was different.

"Everything seems to fall apart when they go on deployment, so everything under the sun has broken in our RV, in our vehicles," Juanita said. "I've had to have five different [medical] procedures done that popped up while he was gone. It's been hard. And with COVID and the kids home from school, everything has been so much harder."

Sunday marked the 340th day the couple had been apart, and Juanita would have to wait another 24 hours to see her husband, who had one more service day left on this deployment upon docking. "It's a gut-puncher," Juanita said. "For him to be right there and not be able to touch him, it stinks. But we've been doing this a long time, so I'll try to make it one more day."