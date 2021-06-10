Unemployment recipients must again look for jobs

New jobless claims continued to fall last week in Washington state, as the state’s job market continued its slow but steady recovery from the pandemic.

And in another sign of change in the job market, state officials announced that Washingtonians collecting unemployment benefits will again be required to actively search for work to keep those benefits, starting July 4.

Gov. Jay Inslee suspended the job-search requirement last spring.

“With the economy recovering, the job search requirement is going back into effect,” the Employment Security Department noted on its unemployment website. “This means you will be required to look for work and document at least three approved job search activities each week in order to remain eligible for unemployment benefits.”

Under the reinstated job-search requirement, claimants are required to begin searching for a job during the week of July 4-10 and must report details of those activities to the ESD beginning the week of July 11 and for every subsequent week they are claiming benefits.

The change comes as the ESD reported the third straight weekly decline in jobless claims.