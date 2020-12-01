UNC advances to Maui Invitational championship game with win over Stanford

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — No. 14 North Carolina remained perfect in its series history against Stanford with a win in the Maui Invitational on Tuesday. The Tar Heels (3-0) will face No. 17 Texas, which beat Indiana ,66-44, for the tournament title Wednesday at 4 p.m., at the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville.

Carolina moved to 13-0 all-time against the Cardinal (1-1), which is the second-longest streak without a loss to an opponent in program history. The Heels had to earn this one by making plays down the stretch.

The game was tied at 60 with four minutes left in the game. UNC freshman guard Caleb Love unknowingly gave the Heels the lead for good with a step back jumper. Love led the Heels with 16 points — 12 of which came in the second half.

The Heels kept Stanford without a field goal the remainder of the game. The Cardinal had two 3-point attempts to try and tie the game while trailing 66-63, but R.J. Davis blocked one shot and Spencer Jones just missed his attempt.

UNC coach Roy Williams ran his record to 5-1 against his former player and assistant coach Jerod Haase, who is in his fifth season as the head coach of Stanford. Haase did beat Williams out for forward Ziaire Williams.

___