U.S. women's national soccer team, U.S. Soccer reach working conditions settlement

"We remain as committed as ever to our work to achieve the equal pay that we legally deserve," Levinson continued. "Our focus is on the future and ensuring we leave the game a better place for the next generation of women who will play for this team and this country."

The U.S. women's national soccer team suffered a major setback in its gender discrimination lawsuit when Judge R. Gary Klausner dismissed the team's unequal pay claims. Klausner — who granted the team class action status in November of 2019 — ruled the team had been paid more than the U.S. men's national soccer team and played more games than the men's team within the same class period and had rejected an offer in 2017 to have a "pay-to-play" structure similar to the men's team's CBA.

The dismissal of the equal pay claims, however disheartening, never stopped the women's team from fighting, and on Tuesday, there emerged a clearer path forward with new leadership at the Federation.