Two suffer only minor injuries after plane crashes near Clark-Skamania border

Two people suffered only minor injuries Monday when their small plane went down in a heavily wooded area near Gumboot Mountain on the Clark/Skamania County border. They were rescued in a joint search operation Monday night.

The Washington State Department of Transportation had been leading a search for a Piper PA-32 Saratoga that was headed from Bend to the Tacoma Narrows Airport near Gig Harbor on Monday afternoon when the pilot radioed air traffic control in Portland that the engine was running rough and they were unable to maintain altitude and were descending through the clouds.

WSDOT said the plane's last radar and voice contact was at 3:47 p.m. in forestland near Yacolt. No emergency beacon signal has been detected, but the last known radar contact gives crews a target search location.

A Navy helicopter out of Whidbey Island Naval Air Station was brought in to conduct a search in cooperation with a ground search by the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

At about 9:20 p.m., radio traffic indicated that the helicopter had located the crash site and hoisted up the airplane's two passengers for transport to Yacolt Primary School. Neither person appeared to be seriously injured.

The aircraft is registered in Washington, according to WSDOT. Further details about the plane and the identity of its occupants was not released.

