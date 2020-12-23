Two killed in shooting at PeaceHealth in Vancouver

A man and woman shot Tuesday afternoon inside a building at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center campus both died.

Authorities have not yet released their identities. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office will be handling the release of that information, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police have also not yet said which person was the shooter, or why the two were at the physician’s building.

“At this time, there is no information that the two were known to one another. The incident appears random in nature,” a statement from the police department reads.

Vancouver police were called shortly before 1 p.m. for a reported disturbance with a weapon at the Medical Center Physician’s Building, 505 N.E. 87th Ave. The building, north of the main hospital, houses several outpatient medical offices.

Upon arrival, officers found two people with gunshot wounds, according to the police department. There were no other injuries associated with the shooting.

As the investigation unfolded, the nearby hospital was placed on modified lockdown with most entrances closed, according to a press release from PeaceHealth. The physician’s building was also on lockdown and later evacuated.