Two commissioner debates Friday

The Friday, Oct. 16 League of Women Voters' forum with candidates for Cowlitz County Commission will be separated into two forums.

District 2 candidates will answer questions at 3 p.m. and candidates for District 1 will meet virtually at 5 p.m., the league announced Tuesday. The two events will be broadcast live on KLTV channel 29 and streamed live on kltv.org.

Voters are invited to send questions in advance to slwatt@earthlink.net.

These and all other league forums are available as video on demand at kltv.org, on the Cowlitz County Elections Office website, and on Facebook at League of Women Voters of Cowlitz County.

The League of Women Voters is non-partisan and neither supports nor opposes any candidate. The League urges everyone to vote and seeks to educate voters on candidates and issues.

