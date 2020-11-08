Trump won't concede

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden continued into Sunday, with Democrats urging respect for the vote’s integrity and the president’s staunchest allies defending his unfounded claims of fraud and blitz of lawsuits.

But more cracks appeared in what has largely been a wall of silence from senior GOP figures on the president’s still-incendiary rhetoric contesting the vote. Former President George W. Bush offered Biden his congratulations, and a few moderate Republicans pressed the case for “cooler heads” to prevail.

And adding to a long list of heads of state and government offering congratulations to Biden, Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, did so Sunday, as did Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump’s relations with the powerful crown prince and with Netanyahu are among his friendliest personal ties in the ranks of global leaders.

On Sunday, as was the case throughout a bitter campaign, the president and the president-elect presented a study in contrasts: Trump unleashed a series of grievance-laden tweets before heading for his Virginia golf property, while Biden attended church, then turned with his team to transition business.