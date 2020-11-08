Trump won't concede

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden continued into Sunday, with Democrats urging respect for the vote’s integrity and the president’s staunchest allies defending his unfounded claims of fraud and blitz of lawsuits.
But more cracks appeared in what has largely been a wall of silence from senior GOP figures on the president’s still-incendiary rhetoric contesting the vote. Former President George W. Bush offered Biden his congratulations, and a few moderate Republicans pressed the case for “cooler heads” to prevail.
And adding to a long list of heads of state and government offering congratulations to Biden, Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, did so Sunday, as did Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump’s relations with the powerful crown prince and with Netanyahu are among his friendliest personal ties in the ranks of global leaders.
On Sunday, as was the case throughout a bitter campaign, the president and the president-elect presented a study in contrasts: Trump unleashed a series of grievance-laden tweets before heading for his Virginia golf property, while Biden attended church, then turned with his team to transition business.
Biden, who on Monday plans to name a coronavirus working group for his administration, has repeatedly vowed to heed scientists’ advice on how best to stem the spread of the virus. Nearly 240,000 Americans have died from it and almost 10 million have been infected.
As Trump continued to resist accepting the outcome of the vote, called Saturday by most major news organizations, some leading Democrats, and a few Republicans, saw genuine peril in his ongoing campaign to undermine public confidence in the electoral system. The House majority whip, Rep. James Clyburn, declared on CNN’s “State of the Union” that “this democracy is teetering.”
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican who has voiced disagreement with Trump over issues including his handling of the pandemic, said it may take “a few more days for cooler heads to prevail” on a concession of defeat by the president.
“Whether you like it or not, it’s time to get behind the winner” of the 2020 race, Hogan said on “State of the Union,” adding that he had not seen evidence of any malfeasance or error in vote counting that would change the results.
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican who has often crossed the president, said Trump was staying true to type. “I would prefer to see a more graceful departure, but that’s just not in the nature of the man,” he said.
