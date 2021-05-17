Trail Blazers overcome adversity, negativity to reach playoffs for 8th consecutive time: ‘I think we overachieved by anybody’s standards’

Lillard said he knows that many don’t believe the Blazers are true championship contenders, and that’s fine. But he knows that for the team to win, it must believe in itself first.

“What we do is give ourselves a chance every postseason and we go into it believing that we could be a team that can make a run,” Lillard said. “And if we don’t believe that, then we don’t have a chance. So, we were coming into this postseason not saying, ‘it’s our eighth straight,’ we’re coming in and to trying to make something happen. If we don’t, we don’t, but we’re coming in here to get something done. That’s what our plan is.”

Lillard said he couldn’t remember a time when the Blazers were playing this well heading into the postseason. That gives him hope that this team has a chance to make magic happen.

“I can’t express my desire, how badly I want to win it,” Lillard said. “I want that more than anything. Not just to say I won the championship, but I want to do it in this city. I want to have a parade on Broadway and ride past El Gaucho. Like, that’s what I think of.”

That drive, he said, kicks in every postseason.