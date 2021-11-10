Trail Blazers move to 0-5 on the road, fall 117-109 at the LA Clippers

Game recap

The Blazers wanted to end their road woes by getting out to a strong start against the Clippers. So, Portland promptly came out and fell behind 13-3. That led to a timeout, and then a 13-0 run for the Blazers and a 16-13 lead. At the end of the quarter, however, the Clippers closed with a 13-0 run and led 33-26 heading into the second quarter.

Lillard finished with nine points but shot 3 of 8 from the field and 2 of 6 on threes.

Portland began the quarter with an 11-6 stretch to take a 39-37 lead. From that point on, the two teams traded baskets for the rest of the half, which ended with the Clippers up 56-55.

Norman Powell led the Blazers with 16 points in the half, while Lillard scored 11. He shot just 4 of 11 from the field and 2 of 8 on threes. Paul George led the Clippers with 15.

The third quarter was played evenly setting up a fourth quarter in which the Blazers shot 56.5% from the field and 4 of 8 on threes but couldn’t contain the Clippers.

“We just haven’t been great closing quarters,” Lillard said. “And when you’re on somebody else’s home floor, you got to be you got to be solid closing borders.”

Lillard's night