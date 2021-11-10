Trail Blazers move to 0-5 on the road, fall 117-109 at the LA Clippers

The Portland Trail Blazers once again failed to overcome a road environment and for the second time this season fell prey to the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center, losing 117-109 Tuesday night.
The Clippers didn’t enjoy the type of blowout performance they delivered by destroying the Blazers 116-86 on Oct. 25. This game was much closer for much longer, but in the end the Clippers proved too difficult for the Blazers to slow down in the fourth quarter.
The Clippers built a 91-83 lead in the final quarter and withstood every run the Blazers could throw at them.
The Blazers got to within 103-100 with 2:51 remaining only to watch the Clippers (6-4) push their lead to 110-100 with 1:22 to go.
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups lamented the fact that his team once again failed to play well on the road when it mattered most.
“I think the thing that sticks out to me the most is we just have some really hard time closing out halves,” Billups said. “We’re playing hard enough to win games. But that’s not good enough in this league. You’ve got to be able to play not only hard, but you’ve got to play smart. I oftentimes say that the team that can stay focused long enough for longer stretches, most of the time wins the game. And I don’t think we stayed focused long enough.”
Billups said the team talked about keying in on Clippers forward Nicolas Batum, who entered the game shooting 41.7% from three-point range.
But repeated breakdowns, Billups said, led to Batum getting wide-open looks and he made the Blazers pay by making 6 of 8 threes. But he wasn’t the only one hitting from distance. The Clippers shot 16 of 30 (53%) on threes for the game.
The lack of consistent focus, Billups said, really haunted the Blazers late.
“To me, the last four or five minutes of the game is totally different than the rest of the game,” Billups said. “There’s a different level of focus that you’ve got to have here but we didn’t get that done.”
The Clippers shot 13 of 21 (61.9%) in the fourth quarter while making 5 of 7 threes.
Damian Lillard scored 27 points for the Blazers and (5-6) Norman Powell added 23.
Paul George led the Clippers with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
What it means
The Blazers are one of three teams in the NBA that have yet to win a road game. Houston (1-9) is 0-7 on the road. Detroit (1-8) is 0-4 away from home.
The Blazers play at the Rockets on Friday. Wednesday night Portland plays at Phoenix (6-3), which is 4-2 at home. Sunday’s game is at Denver (6-4). The Nuggets are 4-1 at home.
Game recap
The Blazers wanted to end their road woes by getting out to a strong start against the Clippers. So, Portland promptly came out and fell behind 13-3. That led to a timeout, and then a 13-0 run for the Blazers and a 16-13 lead. At the end of the quarter, however, the Clippers closed with a 13-0 run and led 33-26 heading into the second quarter.
Lillard finished with nine points but shot 3 of 8 from the field and 2 of 6 on threes.
Portland began the quarter with an 11-6 stretch to take a 39-37 lead. From that point on, the two teams traded baskets for the rest of the half, which ended with the Clippers up 56-55.
Norman Powell led the Blazers with 16 points in the half, while Lillard scored 11. He shot just 4 of 11 from the field and 2 of 8 on threes. Paul George led the Clippers with 15.
The third quarter was played evenly setting up a fourth quarter in which the Blazers shot 56.5% from the field and 4 of 8 on threes but couldn’t contain the Clippers.
“We just haven’t been great closing quarters,” Lillard said. “And when you’re on somebody else’s home floor, you got to be you got to be solid closing borders.”
Lillard's night
Lillard made just 4 of 13 threes but overall he shot 11 of 23. Not great, but certainly better than most of his previous performances this season.
“I’m feeling better each game,” Lillard said.
After the game, Lillard said he felt as if his shooting was coming around after a miserable start through nine games. However, he did leave the area Tuesday frustrated with the officiating.
Lillard said the new rules designed to reduce the number of times players throw up shots while getting bumped in order to draw foul calls wouldn’t impact him because he didn’t use that play too often. But he felt those rules did impact him against the Clippers.
“Then the explanations and the remarks in return when you tell them is just like…” he said then paused. “I don’t really have anything else to say about it.”
In the second half, Lillard came up wincing after getting banged in the ribs. He has been bothered off and on by a recurring abdominal strain that results in tenderness.
“After like two possessions, it eased up,” Lillard said.
Showed up and showed out
Powell made 8 of 13 shots and 5 of 6 threes.
Jusuf Nurkic put up 15 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.
Batum finished with 22 points and six rebounds for the Clippers.