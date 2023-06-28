The Portland Trail Blazers have extended a qualifying offer to Matisse Thybulle, general manager Joe Cronin announced Wednesday.

The move makes Thybulle a restricted free agent, meaning that the Blazers have the right to match any offer sheet the guard/forward might receive from another team during free agency, which begins Friday.

Thybulle made $4.4 million last season and has a cap hold of $13.1 million for next season. The Blazers did not release the value of the qualifying offer but according to Spotrac.com, the projected value was $6.3 million.

Teams can’t officially sign free agents until July 6.

The Blazers acquired Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers at last season’s trade deadline in a multi-team deal. He averaged 7.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while playing 27.7 minutes per game with the Blazers.

The defensive-minded Thybulle performed better offensively than he had with the 76ers by shooting 38.8% from three-point range. His ability to play high-end perimeter defense and hit the open three makes Thybulle valuable to a team in need of a backcourt defensive presence.

Thybulle, if retained, would challenge for the starting shooting guard position should starter Anfernee Simons be traded. But the job would likely go to either Shaedon Sharpe, 20, or rookie Scoot Henderson, 19.

Either way, Thybulle, 26, would provide a veteran safety net should the younger players struggle.

Thursday is the last day teams can make qualifying offers to players eligible for restricted free agency.

Forward Cam Reddish is the only other player on the roster facing potential restricted free agency. Acquired from the New York Knicks at the trade deadline, Reddish made $5.9 million last year and has a cap hold of $17.8 million. A qualifying offer would be in the range of $7.7 million, according to Spotrac.com.