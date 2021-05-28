Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard blames poor 3-point shooting for Game 3 loss but also displeased with foul disparity: ‘It’s a make-or-miss league’

Damian Lillard acknowledged that the three-point disparity between the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver during Game 3 of their first-round playoff series certainly played a major role in the Nuggets’ winning 120-115 Thursday night.

Lillard, however, had something else more pressing on his mind other than the fact that Denver made 52.6% of its threes while the Blazers hit on 31.1% of theirs and stood at 24.1% through three quarters before making 7 of 16 in the fourth to almost pull off a comeback win.

Lillard pointed out that despite the Nuggets’ shooting effort the Blazers managed to overcome a deficit and tie the game at 91-91 in the fourth quarter. But then, the officials became whistle happy.

“It just seemed like everything we did was a foul,” Lillard said. “I just felt like maybe some of them were fouls but every damn thing we did down the stretch of a playoff game, the whistle was just blown. We’re playing aggressive and physical just like they are and everything we do is a foul. Anytime that’s the case, when you’re getting whistled for a foul pretty much every time, down to stretch of the game when a game is on the line, and you give up a few threes and they shoot that well from three, it’s going to be hard to win the game.”