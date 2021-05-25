Trail Blazers anticipated Nuggets assigning Aaron Gordon to Damian Lillard but failed to respond

That’s mainly because while Lillard was being hounded, most of the rest of the Blazers in their normal rotation floundered. McCollum went 6 of 7 in the second half for 13 points (he finished with 21) but everyone else combined for just 28 points and that included Lillard’s 10 (it does not include points scored after the game was essentially over and Portland pulled its starters).

Few victories will come Portland’s way when the players in the regular rotation combine for only 18 points in a half to support Lillard and McCollum.

And it’s not as if Lillard faced Gordon exclusively all of the time.

“I just think they gave me more attention more so than it was just one guy,” Lillard said. “I’m never going against one guy.”

The Blazers toward the end of the regular season had placed more emphasis on ball movement and that helped open up the offense. In Game 1, the Blazers produced 29 assists. In Game 2, they had 15. The bench produced one assist.

Now, the team must mix in better player movement to go along with the ball movement. Otherwise, Denver might have discovered the recipe for disrupting Lillard and ultimately swinging the series toward the Nuggets.