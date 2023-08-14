Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons held his first Portland-area basketball camp Saturday at the Beaverton Hoop YMCA. Of course, the subject of his superstar teammate inevitably came up when he spoke with reporters.

Simons was asked by The Oregonian how he viewed the ongoing situation between Damian Lillard and the franchise that has played out since July 1, when the seven-time All-Star requested a trade to the Miami Heat.

Like he does with many NBA defenders, Simons darted past the question.

“Like I always say, I never get myself involved in anything, like other than it involving me directly,” Simons said. “So, whatever is being said in the media is what I’m learning, too. A lot of people ask me that question all the time, obviously. Like, ‘What’s going on with Dame?’ I say, ‘They said he asked for a trade, he asked for a trade.’ So, that was it. Obviously, me and Dame have a close relationship. I’m always going to support him no matter what he decides to do. It’s always going to be a family concept with us.”

Lillard took Simons under his wing immediately after the Blazers selected him during the first round of the 2018 NBA draft. Right away, Lillard recognized Simons’ talent and predicted that his protege would eventually become a star. It took some time, though, as Simons played behind Lillard and CJ McCollum for a few years before the 6-foot-3 guard began to shine during the 2021-22 season. Last season, Simons started a career-high 62 games, most alongside Lillard.

The Blazers planned to continue building around Lillard but instead chose to keep the No. 3 pick in the June draft to select 6-2 point guard Scoot Henderson, 19. A week later, after the Blazers failed to begin free agency with a bang, Lillard requested a trade to Miami.

In many ways, Simons, 24, is caught in the middle of this mess. He remains one of the Blazers’ best trade chips, yet the team has not moved him in an effort to acquire talent that better fits Lillard. Ideally, players taller than 6-6.

Instead, the Blazers have three small guards on the roster, all worthy of prominent roles. That’s not a recipe for success in the NBA and it’s one of the reasons why Lillard wants out.

Regardless of the circumstances, Simons said it would be tough seeing his mentor depart should the Blazers and Heat work out a deal.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a sad day for sure,” Simons said. “I was hoping one day I’ll ask for a signed jersey when he retired from Portland. But if he ends up somewhere else, then I’m going to have to ask for it before.”

Gone would be Simons’ guiding light over the past five seasons.

“He’s taught me so much about the game, how to be professional, how to work out, how to carry yourself in this type of environment, how to handle success,” Simons said. “He’s taught me a lot of things that’s helped me out throughout my career. So, obviously, those lessons will be missed and I just hope to obviously carry what he’s taught me into the other young players. It’s always paying forward.”

Henderson is one of those prime young players in position to learn from Simons, who has matured greatly since entering the NBA out of IMG Academy.

The rookie’s talent has already impressed Simons.

“Scoot is a very good young player,” Simons said. “We’ve worked out a couple of times already here. Obviously, he’s as good as advertised. A very good player. Understands the game at a high level, especially at his age.”