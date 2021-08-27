 Skip to main content
Toutle River rest areas closed for repaving next week
Toutle River Rest Area
Washington State Department of Transportation

The two rest areas at the Interstate 5 off-ramp near the Toutle River will be closed briefly next week while the Washington State Department of Transportation repaves the on-ramps and off-ramps.

The southbound rest area will be closed Monday between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the repair work. The northbound rest area will be closed during the same times on Tuesday.

Washington DOT says the two rest stops see more than a million visitors apiece during an average year, making them among the busiest rest areas in the state.

