Toutle Fire asks voters to approve levy increase in August primary so crews can reach emergencies in time

TOUTLE — The mostly volunteer fire department in Toutle is asking voters in the August primary to approve a levy to pay for more staff so crews can reach emergencies in time.

The measure asks for an increase in the district's current levy of up to a total of $1.14 per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2022 to be collected in 2023 to hire medically trained staff to man the station at all times — a service that is not provided today.

The owner of a $374,400 home in Cowlitz County Fire Protection District 3, also known as Toutle Fire & Rescue, would pay about $427 a year if the measure passes. In the Cowlitz County Voters' pamphlet, David Rogers said any increase to his taxes would be difficult because he's on a fixed income.

If the measures fails in the Aug. 2 primary, Chief Dustin Nunes said the district board will review whether sending the measure back to the ballots in November.

More staff

Today, Toutle Fire & Rescue staff includes mostly volunteers, as well as four, part-time employees who staff the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway station seven days a week, but not 24-7. Staff and volunteers often drive to the station to jump in rigs and leave for emergencies.

Nunes said the time it takes staff to drive to the station can affect whether lives are saved, including a timber worker who was bleeding out in October 2020. Nunes said the man was logging in rural Toutle when his arm became trapped under heavy equipment. He screamed for help for three hours before cutting off his arm at the shoulder, then driving 11 miles to find cell service.

Toutle Fire & Rescue crews were already out, helping another caller, when they received the man's call and were on route in 15 seconds, verses the roughly 15 minutes Nunes said it would have taken crews to reach the station from their homes then leave on department rigs.

"By the time we would have gotten to the vehicles and went on route, it could have been too late," Nunes said. "It's one of those moments when you realize minutes save lives."

Toutle Fire & Rescue crews were not at the station when Drew's Grocery & Service caught fire during an early morning in March. The building was destroyed, and no one was seriously injured.

Nunes said it took 20 minutes for the first engine to arrive at Drew's, although the department’s headquarters is located about 2,000 feet from the store. If crews were at the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway station, Nunes said an engine would have reached the store within four minutes.

Ambulances

Nunes said the district also cannot transport people with serious injuries in department ambulances without more staff, which will help them receive an upgraded ambulance license.

He said other jurisdictions with higher ambulance licenses in the county are not required to come to Toutle to transport people to hospitals. Ambulance providers that come to the area charge the department, he added, so providing its own full ambulance services would cut that cost.

He said the district also charges out-of-county visitors to the area who use its ambulance services, creating a revenue stream to combat other costs.