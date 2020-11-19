Toutle and Silver Lake Walk and Knock changes

The annual traditional Toutle and Silver Lake Walk and Knock food drive that benefits the Castle Rock Lions Food Bank has been canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
People, however, still can donate cash to the Castle Rock Lions, P.O. Box 776, Castle Rock, 98611.
In information submitted to The Daily News, coordinators J.D. and Kellie Smith thank community members who have volunteered and donated to the food drive the past 24 years.
For details, call Castle Rock Lions Club president Clarence Knutson at 360-749-4719 or treasurer Thelma Blanchette at 360-274-7282.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!