Top ranked Zags roll Kanas in season-opener

Kansas started another season of great expectations the same way it did a year ago — with a loss.

The No. 6-ranked Jayhawks, who went 28-3 a year ago following a season-opening loss to Duke in the Champions Classic, fell to explosive No. 1-rated Gonzaga 102-90 Thursday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Jayhawks, who were led by the 22-point outing of Marcus Garrett and 17-point outing of Ochai Agbaji, trailed by as many as 14 points early and eight points at halftime. KU had it tied just three minutes into the final half before struggling late.

A fast-paced Gonzaga team was led by Drew Timme, who scored 25 points. Jalen Suggs had 24 and Corey Kispert 23.

It was the most points scored against a Bill Self-coached KU team in a game decided in regulation. Villanova scored 95 in the 2018 Final Four. The most points allowed in any game in the Self era was 106 to Oklahoma in January 2016.

The Zags led just 74-71 with 10 minutes to play but put the game away with a 14-4 run down the stretch.

KU committed four early turnovers and, after some sloppy moments in the second half, finished with 15.