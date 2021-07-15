My name is Tonka I am about a year old and I am a Labrador Retriever and American Staffordshire Terrier... View on PetFinder
Longview officials are aiming to lower the city’s high rate of pedestrian accidents by possibly lowering speed limits and teaching traffic safety, but two recent collisions appear to be less accidental, with fewer options to curtail.
The Port of Longview Commission has discussed additional cameras at Willow Park for some time. After several cases of vandalism at the boat launch, in January 2019 the commission asked staff to look into what it would take to add more lights to the area and potentially hire security.
COVID-19 quarantining and an influx of inmates with behavioral health needs are taking extra space in the jail — sometimes preventing officers from accepting new arrestees because there is no room. Officials are considering suspending quarantining new bookings for COVID-19 to clear space for new arrivals and those with mental illnesses.
“I did have that moment, ‘should I answer this?’” Shah said. She was glad she did, because the call came from Jeopardy!. Three weeks later, she was in Los Angeles to film.
CASTLE ROCK — Two Lewis County motorcyclists were charged with felony assault and drive-by shooting after a July 3 incident near Castle Rock.
To see the growth in air traffic that is coming through Southwest Washington Regional Airport, just look look at June 4.
The Coast Guard responded to a downed aircraft report Monday morning on the Columbia River, near Kalama and Sandy Island, and found the plane …
The CDC's updated guidance said that vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, but upholds suggestion for three feet of physical distancing. The Washington State Department of Health made only minor revisions to rules and kept masking requirements for all, but said "a more comprehensive update in consideration of CDC recommendations will be completed later this summer."
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
