This girl at about 2-3 years old, is spayed, vaccinated, and wins hearts everywhere she goes! Miss Toffee is a...
TOFFEE
The Longview Police Department is reviewing an officer’s behavior after online viewers complained about an interaction with him and a Longview…
Castle Rock wrestling coach Joe Godinho will be inducted into the Washington State Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday as he enters his 34th year and final season as head coach of the Rockets.
A Longview man was being held on $25,000 bond after a relative of a 10-year-old accused him of inappropriately touching the child, court docum…
Our commitment to cover crime isn't waning. If anything, we want to give you more comprehensive, nuanced coverage.
Police say the suspect told the arresting officer he fired about "four or five rounds" indiscriminately at a tree, less than a mile away from an elementary school.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
A Kelso man who faces multiple criminal charges for allegedly shooting a man and later blowing up the body with explosives was ordered by a Co…
High school football predictions, unsourced insight and outright conjecture from the one and only Gridiron Grump.
Fire officials said a fire erupted in the Olympic East neighborhood of Longview on Wednesday night, damaging a detached garage and the content…
Lewis County Sheriff's Office refers manslaughter, animal cruelty charges against suspects in Aron Christensen’s death
LEWIS COUNTY — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office referred first-degree manslaughter and animal cruelty charges against a 20-year-old Tenino ma…