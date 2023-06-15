A committee of state lawmakers last week nailed down the budgetary and procedural details of a plan to solve the state’s public defender shortage. But in numerous discussions this session, they’ve failed to communicate one critical piece of their solution: How much more the state will pay public defenders to keep them from leaving for higher paying legal fields.

Though legislators on the Joint Ways and Means Committee approved a public defense budget that apparently would pump anywhere from $69 million to $95 million more into public defense – amounting to at least a 14.8% increase over the next two years – they haven’t specified precisely how much more that will increase the hourly or yearly contract wages of hundreds of individual public defenders across the state.

“There are a lot of unknowns,” said Carl Macpherson, executive director of the non-profit Metropolitan Public Defender in Portland. “There’s just so much up in the air.”

The equivalent of about 460 full-time public defenders work in Oregon, and many of them have said they’re considering leaving their jobs if the state won’t pay them competitive wages. Public defenders in the Portland metro area often make tens of thousands of dollars less a year than their prosecutorial counterparts, though that’s not the case in some rural parts of the state.

Jennifer Nash, a member of the Oregon Public Defense Services Commission, said although she’s not sure if or how the Legislature’s proposed public defense budget will translate into pay raises for individual public defenders, she is frustrated that lawmakers didn’t commit this session to paying public defenders on par with state attorneys or prosecutors. In fact, she said, legislators seem to be backing away from that in the latest language they’ve proposed for state statute.

“This is disappointing,” Nash said at a commission meeting last week. “The single biggest thing we need the fastest is money – to be able to stop the bleeding.”

The Legislature’s proposed solutions to the public defender crisis is coming in the form of a pair of bills – Senate Bill 5532 and Senate Bill 337 – that the Joint Ways and Means Committee voted through last week. The bills next head to the full Senate and House for votes – if Republicans return from their walkout before the scheduled end of the session June 25.

Among key provisions of the legislation:

– The state will give longevity bonuses to existing public defenders that might end up being about $20,000. New public defenders might get what works out to be a $10,000 signing bonus. That still wouldn’t raise the pay of many public defenders to the level of prosecutors.

– How the numbers will pencil out for hourly pay for most public defenders remains unclear. Raises to public defenders who are paid through yearly contracts also are unclear, beyond an 8.8% inflationary increase.

– Many public defenders who work in law firms or conduct business as groups of unaffiliated attorneys are unhappy the legislation will force them to be paid by the hour instead of through yearly contracts. Rob Harris, who heads up a Washington County consortium that contracts with the state to represent defendants who can’t afford lawyers, said he worries that lawyers won’t be paid in a timely fashion, given past backlogs that had lawyers waiting up to two months to get compensated.

– The state will create a pilot program with a total of almost eight full-time public defenders to represent defendants in need in the Portland area and in southern Oregon.

– The state will abolish the troubled Office of Public Defense Services and transfer oversight to the newly named Oregon Public Defense Commission.

– In a much-debated move, the executive director and members of the commission will serve at the pleasure of the governor from Jan. 1, 2025 to July 1, 2027, at which point the commissioners will oversee the executive director. The governor will be able to remove commissioners only for inefficiency, neglect of duty or wrongdoing.

– Each of 27 judicial districts in the state will be required to implement a plan to address the shortage of public defenders no later than Sept. 1. The number of defendants without defense lawyers because they can’t afford one has risen sharply in recent months.

“Several months ago, we were talking about four or five counties,” said Laurie Bender, chief criminal trial counsel with the Office of Public Defense Services. “Today we’re talking about almost all counties in the state of Oregon.”

Wednesday, nearly 350 defendants who were in jail had no lawyer – six-times the number in February. More than 2,000 other defendants who aren’t jailed also don’t have public defenders. That’s more than three times the number from February.

– Lawmakers have set a goal of making some public defenders state employees instead of independent contractors with the state. The idea is to employ at least 20% of public defenders as state employees by 2031 and at least 30% by 2035.

Speaking in support of the legislation last week, Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, said he thinks it’s a good start to fixing a problem that so visibly has crippled the justice system.

“It’s the best plan I think is possible given the time that we have and the money we have to spend,” Evans said. “It’s going to make everybody frustrated. Congratulations. Welcome to disappointment and welcome to compromise.”