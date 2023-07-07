The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five on board, said Thursday it suspended operations.

Ocean Gate announced the action in a brief statement posted atop its website. Contacted for additional information, a spokesperson declined to comment further. Among those killed in the implosion was Stockton Rush, the submersible's pilot and chief executive officer of the company.

Investigators believe the Titan imploded as it made its descent into deep North Atlantic waters on June 18. The U.S. Coast Guard said last week that human remains were likely recovered from the wreckage of the submersible and are being examined by medical officials in the U.S.

The Coast Guard convened a Marine Board of Investigation, its highest level of investigation, into the implosion and plans to hold a public hearing in the future. The Coast Guard did not respond to an emailed request for comment on Thursday.

In its statement Thursday, Ocean Gate said it "has suspended all exploration and commercial operations," but didn't elaborate. The site still contained a photo of the wreck of the Titanic along with the tagline "explore the world's most famous shipwreck," but it wasn't possible to book a trip and some of the site's other features were broken.