Tink
My name is Tink and I am around nine weeks old. I am a very vocal kitty who isn’t afraid... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Kalama man is set to be arraigned Tuesday on one count of felony first-degree theft after a Washington Labor & Industries investigation …
The Longview resident who filed Friday to run against the mayor said he decided to enter this year’s election “because it is funny.”
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Four people, including a 5-month-old baby, were injured in a rollover crash Sunday evening south of Castle Rock after the driver had a medical…
Gil Schauer crochets plastic mats with recycled grocery bags so the homeless can have softer bedding than the hard ground.
An unexpected change came down from the hill Tuesday evening, as Sean McDonald announced that he was resigning from his position as the head f…
However, other allegations against Davidson and Chief Deputy Coroner Brett Dundas of theft, fraud relating to space rental and creating a hostile work environment were found to be either unsubstantiated or not criminal and therefore outside the scope of the investigation. Neither Davidson nor Dundas returned requests for comment Friday afternoon.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Successor for Longview police drug dog Max in question due to changes in Washington state possession law
A new Washington state law reducing drug possession from a felony to misdemeanor crime may prevent the Longview Police Department from replaci…