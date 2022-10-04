Timbers Army, Rose City Riveters call for Merritt Paulson to sell both teams, fire executives

In a joint statement posted after midnight on Tuesday, the Timbers Army and Rose City Riveters fan groups called for Portland Timbers and Thorns owner Merritt Paulson to sell both teams and fire top executives Gavin Wilkinson and Mike Golub.

“The time for waiting has passed,” the groups’ joint statement, which included the 107 Independent Supporters Trust (107IST), reads. “The toxic culture that allowed these behaviors to exist and continue in our clubs’ organizations runs too long, too deep, and too high. Mike Golub and Gavin Wilkinson have no place in the Timbers and Thorns organization, or in Soccer City, USA; and Merritt Paulson and Peregrine Sports need to sell the teams.

“At this point and for the foreseeable future, the leadership of the 107IST, Timbers Army, and Rose City Riveters are suspending relations with the Portland Timbers and Thorns Football Club while the leadership team includes Merritt Paulson, Mike Golub, and Gavin Wilkinson. With playoffs approaching, yes, it means that game days might look different. It’s time to build a bonfire.”

The fan groups’ call for institutional change comes after a damning investigation conducted on behalf of U.S. Soccer, which characterizes Paulson and Wilkinson as enabling and vouching for former Thorns coach Paul Riley, who is accused of sexual misconduct by former players Mana Shim and Sinead Farrelly.

Golub, who The Oregonian found through its investigation to have created a “toxic” work environment for women and working mothers at the club, made a sexual remark to former Thorns coach and now-U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone in 2013, according to the U.S. Soccer investigation.

“As a leadership group, we were lied to,” the TA, Riveters’ and 107IST statement continues. “Although we remained cautiously optimistic at each meeting and in each interaction with PTFC leadership, reading the report highlighted the multiple bold-faced lies we were told, both in meetings and in town halls.

“They said they couldn’t speak freely until the investigation results were public. ‘Wait until the results are in before reaching any conclusions,’ they said. Well, we honored that request. The results are in. And those results are far worse than even the initial reports had indicated.”

The fans’ statement did not call for any specific boycott of games or in-game services, but it did note support for the players as playoffs approach. The Timbers’ final regular season game is on the road at Real Salt Lake, but if things fall a certain way in the standings, they could host a first-round MLS Cup playoff game. The Thorns are set to host a NWSL semifinal playoff match at Providence Park on Oct. 23 and have a chance to advance to the NWSL Championship.

Although PTFC promised a statement in response to the U.S. Soccer investigation by the end of the day Monday, it had not yet shared one as of early Tuesday morning — approaching 24 hours since the investigation’s release.

“The players make our clubs what they are,” 107IST, the Timbers Army and the Rose City Riveters said. “We, the supporters of the Portland Thorns and Portland Timbers, strive to make our support both in the stands and on the streets what it should be every day in Soccer City, USA. To supporters around the globe and to our regional supporters groups: This is it. This is the moment. We’ll need every one of us to come together to make our voices heard — from Providence Park to Portland, Maine, and from Paris and the Philippines. As each of us digest the information in this report and the forthcoming NWSL/NWSLPA investigative report, we need to answer the call: who are we.

“We were here before the current leagues and owners, and we’ll be here long after. Our love for Team/Town/Timbers Army and Rose City Riveters runs deeper than any league or ownership.”