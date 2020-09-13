Threat to Estacada eases as Clackamas County wildfire cools

The fog and smoke have cooled the fire, Krake said, but made it harder to fight.

“One of the biggest limiting factors right now is really that hazardous smoke that these communities are struggling with,” she said. “When visibility is 50 feet or less it becomes hazardous for our crews to even get out and do the work.”

Firefighters hope to use drones to evaluate the fire’s progress and target new areas to fight on Sunday, so authorities are asking people to keep their drones on the ground so they don’t obstruct that work.

The Riverside fire has been burning since Tuesday, blowing up when uncharacteristic east winds blew hot, dry air across the state. Authorities classify the fire as “human-caused” since there was no lightning in the area when the blaze began. But the investigation into the specific cause is just beginning.

More than 1 million acres burned last week from Oregon’s northern edge south to the California border. At least 10 people have died, at least a dozen are unaccounted for statewide and hundreds have lost their homes.

In Clackamas County, there continues to be enormous concern among evacuees about potential looting, but law enforcement has found very little evidence of such incidents despite stepping up patrols near the fire.