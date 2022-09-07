This weekend could bring critical fire danger to WA Cascades and lowlands

This weekend's combination of high heat, low humidity and wind has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning, meaning that wildfire danger is at a critical level.

The danger extends from the Cascades to the Western Washington lowlands, the Weather Service said Tuesday.

Friday and Saturday

Gusty winds of 15-25 miles per hour from the north combined with humidity levels of 15-30 percent will make Friday and Saturday afternoons and evenings dangerous, the Weather Service said.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s Friday and mid 90s on Saturday in the Longview area. Smoke from existing and new wildfires across the region could also impact air quality Friday and Saturday.

Heat risk will be at a moderate level, the Weather Service said.

Sunday

While dry and unstable conditions will continue on Sunday, temperatures will decrease slightly but still remain in the mid 80s for Longview-Kelso.

Fire danger in the Cascades will remain at a critical level.

Smoke will remain a possible hazard.