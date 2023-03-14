There are 19 players with ties to Washington high schools who play for Division I women’s basketball programs that have qualified for the NCAA Tournament, including several who are regular starters or play key bench roles.

Here’s a look at the local players on rosters for teams playing in the annual tournament, which begins Wednesday.

ColoradoF Quay Miller, sr. (Kentridge, Washington) — Colorado center has eight double-doubles this season, and leads the Buffaloes in scoring (13.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.5). Has started all 31 games this season, adding 1.3 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. All-Pac-12 selection this winter after earning Sixth Player of the Year and honorable mention honors last season. Former state champion at Kentridge. Second career appearance in NCAA Tournament.

DukeF Taya Corosdale, sixth year (Bothell, Oregon State) — Has played in 26 games for Duke this season, starting three, and averages 3.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest. Former All-Pac-12 honorable mention pick at Oregon State. Fourth career trip to NCAA Tournament.

GonzagaG Brynna Maxwell, sr. (Gig Harbor, Utah) — Has started 28 of 32 games for the West Coast Conference regular season champions this season, averaging 13.8 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal per contest. All-WCC first-team selection. Was also a two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention pick at Utah, and an All-Pac-12 Freshman Team selection her first college season. Former state champion at Gig Harbor. Second career appearance in NCAA Tournament.

HawaiiG Meilani McBee, soph. (Kennewick) — Has started 19 of 32 games played for the Big West Conference Tournament champions this season, and averages 6.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest. Second career appearance in NCAA Tournament.

F Kallin Spiller, gr. (Lakeside of Seattle, Seattle U, Columbia) — Paces the Big West Conference Tournament champions in rebounds (6.9) and blocks (0.8), and has added 8.6 points per contest starting all 32 games this season. All-Big West honorable mention selection. Also a former Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year at Seattle U. Third career appearance in NCAA Tournament.

F Avery Watkins, fr. (Kennedy Catholic)

LouisvilleG Hailey Van Lith, jr. (Cashmere) — Scoring leader for the Cardinals each of the past two seasons is averaging 19.2 points per game. Van Lith has started each of the 33 games she’s appeared in this winter, adding 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest. Two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-teamer, and a former ACC All-Freshman Team pick. Third consecutive trip to NCAA Tournament.

PortlandG MJ Bruno, soph. (Central Valley) — Has appeared in 24 games for the West Coast Conference Tournament champions this season, averaging 14.8 minutes off the bench. Adds 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest. Former state champion at Central Valley.

G Maisie Burnham, soph. (Liberty of Spangle, Eastern Washington) — Has started 30 of 31 games for the West Coast Conference Tournament champions this season, averaging 11.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. All-WCC second-team selection. Also formerly named the All-Big Sky Freshman of the Year and an honorable mention pick at Eastern Washington. Former state champion at Liberty of Spangle.

G Kelsey Lenzie, jr. (West Seattle) — Has played in 30 games for the West Coast Conference Tournament champions this season, starting eight. Adds 2.9 points and 1.1 assists per contest.

PrincetonF Katie Thiers, soph. (Roosevelt)

Sacramento StateG Katie Peneueta, soph. (Heritage) — Has started 26 of 28 games played for the Big Sky Conference regular season co-champions and tournament champions this season. Averages 8.6 points, 6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and a team-leading 1.5 blocks per game.

Southern UtahG Daylani Ballena, jr. (Kentridge) — Leads the Western Athletic Conference regular season and tournament champion Thunderbirds in assists (3.9). Has started all 32 games this season, adding 11.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest. Also an All-Big Sky honorable mention selection last season. Former state champion at Kentridge.

G Cherita Daugherty, gr. (Prairie, Lower Columbia College) — Thunderbirds’ scoring (15.3 points per game) and rebounding (5.6) leader has started all 32 games this season. Adds 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the Western Athletic Conference regular season and tournament champions. All-WAC first-team selection. Also an All-Big Sky honorable mention selection last season.

G Tomekia Whitman, sr. (Central Valley, Idaho State) — Has played in 20 games this season for the Western Athletic Conference regular season and tournament champion Thunderbirds, starting seven. Averages 12 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. WAC Sixth Woman of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and second-team pick. Was also the All-Big Sky co-Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team selection at Idaho State last season. Former two-time state champion at Central Valley. Second career appearance in NCAA Tournament.

VermontG Keira Hanson, fr. (Issaquah)

Washington StateG Kyra Gardner, fr. (Raymond)

F Lauren Glazier, fr. (Mount Si)

G Grace Sarver, sr. (West Seattle) — Has played in all 33 games for the Pac-12 Tournament champions this season, averaging 13.2 minutes off the bench. Adds 1.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest. Third consecutive trip to NCAA Tournament.