The story behind The Daily News endorsements

The Daily News has an established tradition of endorsing candidates in primary and general elections, and this year is no exception.
In July, our Editorial Board interviewed local candidates and tapped pairs of candidates who we believe deserved a second look in the November general election. Now it is time to offer our suggestions for that election, for which voting began last weekend.
We interviewed the candidates prior to our primary endorsements, and this week, Editor Barry Holtzclaw is interviewing, via Zoom, the finalists from the primaries.
Again, we are offering only endorsements in regional state legislative and 3rd Congressional District races. We endorse candidates whom we can interview directly, and whom we cover in our news pages. This ensures that our assessments are based on first-hand knowledge of the candidates and their positions on issues that we consider important to the Lower Columbia. That is why we are not making any endorsements in the governor’s race, or in the election of our next president: They have not been interviewed by our Editorial Board.
The endorsement editorials will begin appearing in this space later in the next week, and videos of the raw, uncut interviews with the candidates will be posted at tdn.com.
Our endorsements will be based on our conversations with these candidates:
n 3rd District Congress: Jaime Herrera Beutler and Carolyn Long
n Cowlitz County Commissioner District 1: Arne Mortensen and Will Finn
n County Commissioner District 2: Dennis Weber and Kurt Anagnostou
n 19th District state Senate: Dean Takko and Jeff Wilson
n 19th District state House: Brian Blake and Rep. Joel McEntire; Jim Walsh and Mariana Everson
n 20th District state House: Peter Abbarno and Timothy Zahn; Ed Orcutt and Will Rollet
n We will summarize our endorsements on this page Nov. 1.
Our four-person Editorial Board includes: Copy Editor Ross Hight, Community and Features Editor Nancy Edwards, Editor Barry Holtzclaw and General Manager David Cuddihy. The editorials will be written by Holtzclaw and will reflect the consensus opinion of the board.
Each pair of legislative candidates was asked the same five questions, and the congressional candidates were each asked 10 questions.
Our Editorial Board reflects a broad cross-section of political views and life experiences. Its endorsements are opinions that reflect the official position of the Editorial Board of the Daily News, which makes its decisions independent of our news team.
The Daily News news team makes its decisions about coverage independent of any endorsements or political affiliations, based on professional standards of fairness, accuracy and objectivity.
This endorsement process and its associated transparency reflect the shared values of our staff. We are a news organization that prides itself on our independence, fairness, thoughtfulness, clarity and courage, and we know that you, our readers, expect and deserve nothing less. We promise our readers and ourselves to uphold the highest standards of journalism, and we take our responsibility of serving our readers very seriously as we head towards our second century as your newspaper.
We encourage all eligible adults to register to vote, to carefully evaluate the candidates and deliver or mail your ballots by the end of next week at the latest. Every vote counts.
