The story behind The Daily News endorsements

The Daily News has an established tradition of endorsing candidates in primary and general elections, and this year is no exception.

In July, our Editorial Board interviewed local candidates and tapped pairs of candidates who we believe deserved a second look in the November general election. Now it is time to offer our suggestions for that election, for which voting began last weekend.

We interviewed the candidates prior to our primary endorsements, and this week, Editor Barry Holtzclaw is interviewing, via Zoom, the finalists from the primaries.

Again, we are offering only endorsements in regional state legislative and 3rd Congressional District races. We endorse candidates whom we can interview directly, and whom we cover in our news pages. This ensures that our assessments are based on first-hand knowledge of the candidates and their positions on issues that we consider important to the Lower Columbia. That is why we are not making any endorsements in the governor’s race, or in the election of our next president: They have not been interviewed by our Editorial Board.

The endorsement editorials will begin appearing in this space later in the next week, and videos of the raw, uncut interviews with the candidates will be posted at tdn.com.