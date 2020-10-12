The photo hunt

There is so much history tucked away in this forgotten little room in these forgotten little file cabinets in our forgotten little building.
Photos — mostly from the 1970s through the early ‘90s — are crammed into manila envelopes, which are then crammed into drawers which are then crammed into a side room. The light switch is nearly covered by the mass of drab green metal cabinets. They feel like tombs.
We have made several smaller attempts at digging through it, but the filing system isn’t exactly mindful and things are missing. It’s impossible to know when it left or why it left.
But what’s left in there is amazing. I have to rip myself away from it, lest I lose an entire day on a swivel chair in a room nobody ever enters.
Last week I found this amazing photo from a Kelso-Battle Ground game that we ran on our sports cover,. The mud and the stickers and the different-colored Battle Ground helmets were all screaming at me. It was fantastic. I had to find more.
With some more digging I found the R.A. Long girls basketball file. And so many photos are of the Lumberjills going absolutely berserk. Jumping up and down. Hands on heads. Mouths agape or fists to the heavens. So much joy.
Turns out, the Jills won the AA state title that year. It was RAL’s first team trophy in 53 years, and the first since it changed names after the addition of Mark Morris to the school district.
There’s so much to learn in there, but so little actual information. If you get a caption written on the back of a photo it’s a miracle. If you get a date it’s a clue.
The Jills’ photos just get come with dates, so I go looking.
Here at TDN we have this fabulous online service that lets us browse old newspapers (I can spend a whole day doing that, too) and I go to the spring of 1981.
Every time these Jills pop up — every time, I’m telling you — it’s like the players can’t believe it. It’s like this team is wildly overachieving, that all the success is a shock to them, let alone everyone else in the building.
It’s such a pure thing, a feeling everyone can relate to.
My friend is a Missouri alumnus and I texted him on Saturday after Mizzou football beat LSU. He said he kept saying “Holy crap, holy crap, holy crap” for three straight hours.
It’s a sentiment that those Jills likely knew well on their journey to the top.
In the March 16, 1981 issue of this newspaper, Bonnie Hargand lifts the clipped net aloft, right next to an image of Jodi Easley clearly not believing what she’s seeing. It’s so perfect. So fitting.
And mostly we’ve forgotten it, just like that room where I found the story.
Other finds
We have a basketball theme today. Not how I planned it. Just how it worked out.
There’s this photo from 1981 of Mike Merringer going for a layup against Wahkiakum — what a time — and all I can manage to look at is the gym itself. It’s the rounded kind, the kind that appears exclusively in small towns. There was one in Echo, Oregon. The baseline was tiny.
What’s wild is as far as I can tell the baskets on the side are the same.
Oldest thing i’ve found
I dove back in to the stacks today, half hoping to confirm I knew the filing system and half hoping I’d find something new.
That spin through the files did not disappoint.
The photo is from 1927 and it shows the “Winter of 1926-27 Champs.” A youth team sponsored by this newspaper! They went 18-5 and won the Junior Cowlitz County Basketball Tournament, were crowned champions and got a ball and a trophy. They beat Ostrander (!) 22-4. They beat Longview Junior 27-11. They beat Junior (something) Blues 23-5. They beat the Castle Rock Boy Scouts 29-12, with a kid from Castle Rock on their team.
The Daily News team, made up of kids whose ages have been lost to time included: Curtis Baily, E.A. (Spike) McKee, Hank Anderson, Allen Dibble, Cutsil Anderson, Rolly Rothvan, and, my favorite, Toots Bailey. It was coached by Glenn Swetman, the TDN circulation manager at the time.
There’s so much more great stuff in that one photo. Their uniforms look they were cut out of a single piece of processed cotton. And they’re super wrinkly. They also have belts and are looking not right at the camera, but off, at the guy who was talking to them and taking their picture.
This might’ve also been the only sports photo taken of these people in their lives, though the kids had a better chance than Swetman. This was taken in 1927, just three years after Longview was officially incorporated. This was during the initial decade of existence when Longview was to become the fourth-largest city in the state.
Longview was a place to be when this photo was taken, a new potential place for growth with the hotel and a train station and the big river.
Also: leather shoes. Leather shoes!
