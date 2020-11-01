The Daily News top picks, General Election 2020

Note: Daily News Endorsements are opinions that reflect the official position of the Editorial Board of the Daily News, which makes its decisions independent of our news team. The Daily News news team makes its decisions about news coverage and presentation of the news completely independent of any endorsements or political affiliations, based on professional standards of fairness, accuracy and objectivity.

The 2020 election season is almost over. The Daily News Editorial Board has made recommendations in our local elections.

Here is a summary of the Editorial Board recommendations:

U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District: Jaime Herrera Beutler

Cowlitz County Commissioner, District 1: Will Finn

Cowlitz County Commissioner, District 2: Dennis Weber

19th District, Washington Senate: Jeff Wilson

19th District, Washington House: Jim Walsh

19th District, Washington House: Brian Blake

20th District, Washington House: Peter Abbarno

20th District, Washington House: Ed Orcutt

Videos of the interviews with all of the candidates in the above races may be viewed at tdn.com.