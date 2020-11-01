The Daily News top picks, General Election 2020

Note: Daily News Endorsements are opinions that reflect the official position of the Editorial Board of the Daily News, which makes its decisions independent of our news team. The Daily News news team makes its decisions about news coverage and presentation of the news completely independent of any endorsements or political affiliations, based on professional standards of fairness, accuracy and objectivity.
The 2020 election season is almost over. The Daily News Editorial Board has made recommendations in our local elections.
Here is a summary of the Editorial Board recommendations:
- U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District: Jaime Herrera Beutler
- Cowlitz County Commissioner, District 1: Will Finn
- Cowlitz County Commissioner, District 2: Dennis Weber
- 19th District, Washington Senate: Jeff Wilson
- 19th District, Washington House: Jim Walsh
- 19th District, Washington House: Brian Blake
- 20th District, Washington House: Peter Abbarno
- 20th District, Washington House: Ed Orcutt
Videos of the interviews with all of the candidates in the above races may be viewed at tdn.com.
Regardless of whom you support, if you haven’t already voted, we encourage you to plan to make plans to drop off your ballot in person, or in the mail, tomorrow, Nov. 2, or on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Election Day until 8 p.m. at the Elections office, 207 N 4th Ave, Rm 107. Kelso.
If you haven’t registered to vote, you can register to vote and get your ballot at the Elections Office tomorrow or on Election Day until 8 p.m. and vote at that time..
Our advice is simple: Vote — or, register to vote, then vote. Your vote does matter. It will count. You can make a difference.
If you go to the Elections Office, or to a drop box, please remember to wear a mask, to keep your social distance. The pandemic is still with us.
To find your closest ballot drop box, visit co.cowlitz.wa.us/2522/Ballot-Drop-Boxes
