This special supplement in The Daily News, FRONTLINE HEROES, introduces you to a few of the hundreds of essential workers whose critical and at times thankless work serving people in need in our region has been so important during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were nominated by our readers, and we honor them by telling their stories. FRONTLINE HEROES is presented by The Daily News along with presenting sponsor PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and title sponsors: Foster Farms, Port of Kalama, Coldwell Banker Bain, Twin City Bank, Cascade Select Market and the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce. The Daily News Frontline Heroes: Valerie Mingua — 4 RiverCities drivers — 5 Jeff Gann — 7 Denny Kartchner — 10 Dustin Shaw — 12 Linda Banks — 12 Ailon Eastman — 13 Cascade Market workers — 14 Michael Polanshek — 16 Jose Fagoaga — 18 Kristal Waine —18 Diane Craft — 20 Tiffany Stephens — 20 John Brenner — 22 Darla Bernard —22 General Manager — David Cuddihy Editor — Barry Holtzclaw Writer — Josh Kirshenbaum Copy Editor — Ross Hight Photography — Courtney Talak Designers — April Burford Todd Rector Jolene Williamson Sales — Kyler Roden Dennie Meza Molly Monroe On the Cover — CAPTION/ CREDIT Presenting Sponsor PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Title Sponsors Foster Farms Port of Kalama Coldwell Banker Bain Twin City Bank Cascade Select Market Kelso Chamber of Commerce