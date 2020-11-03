 Skip to main content
The Daily News Frontline Heroes
The Daily News Frontline Heroes

This special supplement in The Daily News, FRONTLINE HEROES, introduces you to a few of the hundreds of essential workers whose critical and at times thankless work serving people in need in our region has been so important during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were nominated by our readers, and we honor them by telling their stories.

FRONTLINE HEROES is presented by The Daily News along with presenting sponsor PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and title sponsors: Foster Farms, Port of Kalama, Coldwell Banker Bain, Twin City Bank, Cascade Select Market and the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce.

The Daily News Frontline Heroes:

Valerie Mingua — 4

RiverCities drivers — 5

Jeff Gann — 7

Denny Kartchner — 10

Dustin Shaw — 12

Linda Banks — 12

Ailon Eastman — 13

Cascade Market workers — 14

Michael Polanshek — 16

Jose Fagoaga — 18

Kristal Waine —18

Diane Craft — 20

Tiffany Stephens — 20

John Brenner — 22

Darla Bernard —22

General Manager — David Cuddihy

Editor — Barry Holtzclaw

Writer — Josh Kirshenbaum

Copy Editor — Ross Hight

Photography — Courtney Talak

Designers — April Burford Todd Rector Jolene Williamson

Sales — Kyler Roden Dennie Meza Molly Monroe

Presenting Sponsor

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center

Title Sponsors

Foster Farms

Port of Kalama

Coldwell Banker Bain

Twin City Bank

Cascade Select Market

Kelso Chamber of Commerce

