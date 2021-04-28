 Skip to main content
The Daily News earns Lee Enterprises Spirit Award for Neighbors in Need program
Daily News General Manager Dave Cuddihy, top left; YMCA of Southwest Washington Chief Executive Officer Janine Manny, top right; and a group of students smile for a picture Feb. 5 at the Longview YMCA with the donation check from The Daily News’ annual Neighbors in Need fund drive.

 Courtney Talak

Lee Enterprises recognized Deziray Weikum and The Daily News staff with its President's Spirit Award for the publication's efforts to raise funds through its Neighbors in Need program.

The Daily News program, started in 1987, raises money for the nonprofits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.

The final total for the 2020 drive was $89,653.36, soaring past the 2011 record of $68,650. The money from 353 donors brought the total amount collected since the drive began to $1,459,653.36. The 2020 drive also noted the largest single donation of $10,000 from Dan and Sharon Evans.

"We are honored to have been chosen for a Lee President’s Award," said The Daily News General Manager Dave Cuddihy. "We have renewed and enhanced our commitment to the community over the past year, and our readers stepped up and brought Neighbors in Need to new heights at such a critical time. A special thank you are due to Deziray Weikum and Nancy Edwards. Without their attention to detail and constant pushing of the tabulations, Neighbors in Need would not have been the success it was."

David Cuddihy, TDN General Manager

Cuddihy

The Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul and the YMCA of Southwest Washington each received $29,884.45. The newspaper pays all the overhead and administrative costs, so every cent raised goes to the charities.

Three other publications also received the President's Spirit Award, including the Dispatch-Argus in Moline, Ill.; the Quad-City Times of Davenport, Iowa; and the Globe-Gazette in Mason City, Iowa.

"This year, Lee recognizes four of its organizations for their commitment to sustaining much-needed charities in the midst of the very difficult social and economic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic," a Lee Enterprises press release states. "Thanks to their efforts, these charities were able to maintain or grow resources for those in the community in need."

The Daily News last won a Lee President's Award in 2016 for innovation in print media for development of a puzzle book.

Lee Enterprises has daily publications in 77 markets across 26 states.

