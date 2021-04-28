The Daily News earns Lee Enterprises Spirit Award for Neighbors in Need program

Lee Enterprises recognized Deziray Weikum and The Daily News staff with its President's Spirit Award for the publication's efforts to raise funds through its Neighbors in Need program.

The Daily News program, started in 1987, raises money for the nonprofits St. Vincent De Paul, the Longview Salvation Army and the YMCA of Southwest Washington.

The final total for the 2020 drive was $89,653.36, soaring past the 2011 record of $68,650. The money from 353 donors brought the total amount collected since the drive began to $1,459,653.36. The 2020 drive also noted the largest single donation of $10,000 from Dan and Sharon Evans.

"We are honored to have been chosen for a Lee President’s Award," said The Daily News General Manager Dave Cuddihy. "We have renewed and enhanced our commitment to the community over the past year, and our readers stepped up and brought Neighbors in Need to new heights at such a critical time. A special thank you are due to Deziray Weikum and Nancy Edwards. Without their attention to detail and constant pushing of the tabulations, Neighbors in Need would not have been the success it was."