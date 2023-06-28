Police: Employee arrested for 'sexually' touching patient

The Chehalis Police Department arrested a man accused of inappropriately touching a patient during a massage at a Chehalis business.

Authorities say additional potential victims have since come forward.

The incident occurred at about 10:50 a.m., Friday at a business located in the 2500 block of Northeast Kresky Avenue in Chehalis, according to a Chehalis Police Department press release. The police department did not disclose the business's name.

Deputy Chief Matt McKnight told The Daily News the victim was a patient, and the suspect, Michael P. Frietze, 46, of Chehalis, was an employee.

The victim was receiving a massage when Frietze allegedly touched the victim in a "sexual nature," according the news release.

Since Frietze's arrest, other victims have come forward with similar accounts. The Chehalis Police Department encourages anyone who believes they may have been a victim or has any additional information to contact Detective Jeff Fithen at 360-748-8605.

Family displaced in West Longview house fire

A family of five and their dog were displaced after a second-alarm fire damaged their West Longview home Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were dispatched to the 2250 block of 52nd Avenue at roughly 12:45 a.m., after a report of black smoke emitting from an attached garage at a house in West Longview, according to a press release from the Longview Fire Department.

A Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputy was the first to arrive at the scene and reported to dispatch that the fire had spread to the house. The press release notes that the blaze was quickly extinguished but the fire spread from the garage to the attic.

The house sustained smoke and heat damage.

The family is receiving aid from the American Red Cross and the Longview Firefighters Union Local 828 voucher program, funded by the 828's hole-in-one golf event during the Longview's Go 4th Festival which runs Sunday through July 4, according to the news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cowlitz County judge honored for work on the bench

Cowlitz County Judge Michael Evans was honored Friday for exemplary conduct and commitment to promoting local access to justice.

The Washington State Bar Association presented Evans with the Local Hero award Friday in Vancouver, following his nomination by the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Bar Association.

In a press release from the organization, Washington State Bar Association President Daniel Clark praised Evans for his progressive stance on criminal justice reform and his compassionate approach. He highlighted Evans' dedication to redirecting lives through his work in juvenile delinquency, mental health and substance abuse cases.

Evans has served as a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge since 2010, and was previously a Cowlitz County District Court judge. He established and managed the county's first mental health court and currently serves as the presiding judge in juvenile court, the news release states. Before joining the bench, Evans worked as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Cowlitz County and also practiced privately, specializing in criminal defense, family law and civil litigation.