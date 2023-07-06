Car ignites on fire at Kelso Safeway

Fire crews extinguished a car fire that a caller said was caused by fireworks outside the Kelso Safeway Tuesday evening.

No one was injured, and the vehicle's owner has yet to be identified.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue firefighter Nick Hansen said crews responded to the scene at the Three Rivers Mall complex at about 6:23 p.m. on the Fourth of July and the blaze was knocked down a few minutes later.

A call came in saying a grass fire caused by fireworks led to the vehicle bursting into flames, according to Cowlitz 2 spokesperson Bryan Ditterick. Those using fireworks at the time of the incident fled the scene, he said.

The blaze was not near the Safeway gas station nor the onsite pop-up fireworks shop, said Hanson.

Ditterick said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A chief officer, an engine company, a brush engine, and a ladder truck from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue were on the call.

Kelso Police Department spokesperson Capt. Rich Fletcher said his department is not investigating the incident for arson.

Ditterick said Cowlitz 2 received 42 emergency calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Fourth of July, to 8 a.m. the next day and early estimates show crews responded to nearly all of them. He said the agency's three departments typically respond to an average range of 12 to sometimes up to 25 calls, and higher responses are seen on holidays and weather events like snow storms.

The Longview Fire Department previously reported their crews responded to 13 fireworks-related fires on and around the Fourth of July.

"This was a busy day for responders," Ditterick said.

Proposed Kelso math curriculum can be viewed through Thursday

The Kelso School District community is invited to preview the proposed math curriculum and materials for grades nine through 12 for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

People can visit the Ruth E. Clark District Office through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to view the materials.

The district says people are encouraged to provide feedback after reviewing the curriculum.

Longview looks for volunteers to create plan to tackle homelessness

The Longview City Council is seeking people to join a committee to create a five-year plan to address city homelessness.

On Jan. 12, the council established a local homeless housing program and this task force, according to a city press release.

The committee's plan must align with the Washington State Department of Commerce's statewide guidelines and five-year homeless housing strategic plan, aiming to ultimately eradicate homelessness, the press release states.

The council is looking for:

Two individuals who have experienced homelessness firsthand.

One representative from the Longview Police Department.

One representative from the City Council.

One county representative.

Two to four representatives from various groups including housing authorities, civic and faith organizations, schools, community networks, human services providers, criminal justice personnel (such as prosecutors, probation officers, and jail administrators), substance abuse treatment providers, mental health care providers, emergency health care providers, businesses, real estate professionals, and at-large members of the community.

Those interested in joining can visit www.mylongview.com/506/Boards-Commissions to submit an application.

The initial review of applications is set to occur the week of Aug. 3. For more information, contact Kayce Settlemier at 360-957-8175 or kayce.settlemier@ci.longview.wa.us.