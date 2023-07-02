Repairs for Cowlitz River bridge by Longview Wye start Monday

Officials say a recent bridge inspection found a floor beam crack on the bridge that spans the Cowlitz River near the Longview Wye and Interstate 5.

State crews plan to fix the State route 432 beams on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

From 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. the eastbound lane of the bridge near Gerhart Gardens Park will be closed, according to a Washington State Department of Transportation news release. Flaggers will alternate traffic in both directions over the single lane.

There will be no work on July Fourth, the press release states.

— The Daily News

Chehalis massage therapist charged

A massage therapist practicing in Chehalis is facing six felony sexual assault charges in Lewis County Superior Court for allegedly inappropriately touching six female massage clients between June 2021 and June 2023.

The investigation into the suspect, Michael P. Frietze, 46, of Chehalis, was opened after a victim reported a possible assault at a business in the 2500 block of Northwest Kresky Avenue at 10:52 a.m. on June 23, according to the Chehalis Police Department.

“Officers contacted the victim, who informed them that while receiving a massage at the business, they were touched inappropriately in a sexual nature,” the department stated in a news release on Monday, June 26.

The victim told law enforcement she had received multiple massages from Frietze in the past without incident, but alleged that during a scheduled massage on June 23, Frietze reached beneath the sheet multiple times and touched her inappropriately. The victim reportedly “stopped the massage by telling (Frietze) the massage needed to be done, and left,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lewis County Superior Court on Wednesday.

Between that first report on June 23 and when detectives referred the case to local prosecutors on Tuesday, a total of six victims came forward to report incidents of alleged sexual abuse by Frietze, according to the affidavit.

“None of the women consented to any form of sexual touching by Frietze,” prosecutors stated in the affidavit of probable cause.

All six victims reported Frietze allegedly touched them sexually during scheduled massages.

One victim reported “being terrified” and said she “eventually ran out one of the back exits when Frietze left the room,” according to the affidavit.

Frietze was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail just after 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to jail records.

He was initially charged with fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation in Chehalis Municipal Court and posted a $5,000 bond to be released from jail, but the case was elevated to a Lewis County Superior Court matter and he remained in custody.

He was charged Wednesday with four counts of indecent liberties and two counts of second-degree rape.

While Rachel Hunt, representing special deputy prosecuting attorney Kevin Nelson, asked Judge J. Andrew Toynbee to set Frietze’s new bail at $50,000 on Wednesday due to community safety concerns, defense attorney Shane O’Rourke asked Toynbee to set bail no higher than $25,000 with an agreement that Frietze will not practice massage therapy. O’Rourke added that he is working to provide Frietze with information on how to permanently relinquish his massage therapy license.

“I think, under the circumstances, he is unlikely to practice again,” O’Rourke said of Frietze, clarifying that Frietze was not admitting guilt.

Given that condition and the fact that Frietze has no prior criminal history, Toynbee granted O’Rourke’s request for $25,000 bail.

“I think that with the agreement that he not practice massage therapy, that … at least helps to alleviate the court’s concern in some degree, to justify that bail,” Toynbee said Wednesday.

The Chehalis Police Department encourages anyone who believes they may have been a victim in this case or has any additional information on this investigation to contact Det. Jeff Fithen at 360-748-8605. Victims can also contact the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office at 360-740-1240.

— Emily Fitzgerald, The Chronicle

Ridgefield man, 72, accused of killing 80-year-old wife

A Ridgefield man accused of strangling his 80-year-old wife Wednesday morning reportedly suffers from mental health problems, apparently triggered by her recent cancer diagnosis, court records show.

Wayne R. Leonetti, 72, appeared Thursday in Clark County Superior Court on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence murder.

Judge David Gregerson granted the prosecution’s request to hold him without bail until a bail hearing July 6. He is scheduled to be arraigned July 12.

The courtroom gallery was packed with people who appeared to be present for Leonetti’s hearing. Leonetti appeared via Zoom from the jail wearing a suicide-prevention smock, given to inmates who may try to harm themselves with standard jail clothing.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies responded at 11:12 a.m. to a house in the 19400 block of Northwest 61st Avenue.

Leonetti called 911 to report he’d just killed his wife, identified by investigators as Alice Bolen. A family member also called 911 to report Leonetti had called her and said he’d killed his wife, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When deputies arrived, they saw Leonetti outside on the front porch with his cellphone to his ear. Deputies ordered him to walk down the driveway to the patrol vehicles, but Leonetti went back inside the house multiple times. After 12 minutes of calling for Leonetti to surrender, he walked to deputies, court record state.

Bolen was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts. Investigators said her injuries were consistent with strangulation, according to the affidavit.

Family members told deputies the couple had been married for 1½ years. They described Leonetti as controlling, especially when it came to Bolen spending time with her grandchildren. They said Leonetti insisted on being with her, and he “couldn’t stand it when she was away from him,” according to court records.

Bolen was diagnosed with breast cancer two months prior, which family members said apparently caused Leonetti to be unable to sleep and have suicidal thoughts. Family members also said they took Leonetti to a hospital about two weeks ago for mental health help and confiscated his firearms for safekeeping at his request, the affidavit states.

Bolen had spent time with her grandchildren Tuesday without Leonetti there, family said, which apparently upset him. She was supposed to pick up the children again Wednesday morning, but she didn’t show up. When family was unable to reach Bolen or Leonetti by phone, they came to the couple’s house and saw the large law enforcement presence, according to court records.

In an interview with deputies, Leonetti said he had a good relationship with Bolen, and he denied having any arguments with her. He said he’d been struggling with sleeping problems, which began with his wife’s cancer diagnosis, as well as depression, the affidavit states.

Leonetti said his therapist told him Bolen’s cancer diagnosis triggered his post-traumatic stress disorder from when his previous spouse of more than 40 years died in 2019. He also later told investigators Bolen told him she was planning to leave him, according to court records.

He reported having trouble sleeping Tuesday night, and investigators said he was unable to recall most of the events of Wednesday morning. Afterward, he sat down, Leonetti said, and “couldn’t believe it.” He said calling 911 was the right thing to do, the affidavit states.

— Becca Robbins, The Columbian

County meetings updates

The Cowlitz County commissioners will not meet Monday or Tuesday due to July Fourth. They will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a work session in the commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso, and via Zoom at us06web.zoom.us/j/82019613917 or by calling 1-253-215-8782 with the ID 820 1961 3917.

The Kalama Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee will hold its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. July 11 in the City Council Chambers, 320 N. 1st St, Kalama. All regular future meetings will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the City Council Chambers. Agenda and virtual attendance information will be available at www.cityofkalama.com.

— The Daily News