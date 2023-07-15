Motorcyclist rushed to hospital

A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital Friday morning suffering multiple injuries following a crash on Old Pacific Highway in Kelso, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue Lt. Joe Tone.

The agency dispatched a crew at 11:25 a.m. to the 2620 block of Old Pacific Highway in response to a call saying an injured motorcyclist was lying in the road.

When crews arrived, Tone said, about five minutes after receiving the initial call, they discovered bystanders trying to assist the injured motorcyclist.

The first responders would soon call upon a LifeFlight helicopter to transport the rider, but the aircraft was already in service, so the motorcyclist was sent to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview to be stabilized until transport to another trauma center could be arranged.

Tone said The Daily News that the Kelso Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

-Matthew Esnayra, The Daily News

Vancouver carjacker sentenced

A Vancouver man was sentenced Wednesday to 7½ years in prison for carjacking a FedEx van in February 2021, prompting a police pursuit.

A Clark County Superior Court jury convicted Justin Fessel, 44, on Tuesday of first-degree robbery. The trial began Monday afternoon, and the jury deliberated for about 1½ hours before returning the guilty verdict, court records show.

Judge John Fairgrieve ordered the 90-month sentence, which was toward the high end of Fessel’s sentencing range, according to court records.

Vancouver police were dispatched at 3:37 p.m. Feb. 25, 2021, to the 2200 block of Columbia House Boulevard for a report of a carjacking. When officers arrived, they spoke with the driver of a stolen FedEx vehicle, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The driver said she was delivering a package when an unknown man, later identified as Fessel, approached her while mumbling. Fessel had a knife in his hand and stated, “I said I need your truck, I’m not kidding,” the affidavit says.

The driver told police she was in fear of being stabbed and handed over an access wristband for the van. Fessel drove off in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Police tracked the van to the Interstate 5 and state Highway 14 interchange, where it stopped on the shoulder of the freeway. Officers geared up with protective shields and other equipment before attempting to approach the van. They hailed the suspect, but there was no response initially, according to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect was apparently on the south-side sidewalk near the Interstate 5 Bridge, wielding a knife. Police relayed that traffic should be stopped. Police radioed he was in custody shortly after 4 p.m.

Officers confiscated a hunting-style serrated knife. Fessel admitted to taking the van, according to the affidavit.

—Becca Robbins, The Columbian

Man accused of building ramp over railway

A Centralia man is facing a felony charge for allegedly shoveling dirt and rocks onto railroad tracks alongside Reynolds Avenue in Centralia on Wednesday.

An officer with the Centralia Police Department was reportedly driving along Reynolds Avenue on July 12 when, just after 7:15 a.m., the officer “observed an adult transient male trespassing on railroad property while building a rock ramp over the railroad tracks” in the 1500 block of Reynolds Avenue, according to the Centralia Police Departmetn’s call log.

The man was later identified as Phillip Henry Arthur Anderson, 57, of Centralia.

When questioned by the officer, Anderson allegedly “said he was in the location to remove debris from the area,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Lewis County Superior Court on Thursday. However, Anderson had allegedly “been shoveling dirt and rocks onto the tracks in a single location and had raised the surface with large rocks and dirts to at least obtain equal height with the tracks,” according to the affidavit.

The officer noted “there was no debris observable in the area that would have required Anderson’s removal” and claimed “it was apparent he was trying to obstruct the lines.”

The railroad manager reportedly advised law enforcement that “anything placed along the tracks posed a danger to any passing train,” according to the affidavit.

Anderson was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail just before 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, according to jail records.

He was charged Thursday with one count each of second-degree criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor, and malicious injury to railroad property, a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

“He (Anderson) was frustrated upon review of the information, adamant that there was no obstruction,” defense attorney Rachael Tiller said at Anderson’s preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court on Thursday.

At that hearing, Deputy Prosecutor Brad Meagher asked Judge James Lawler to set Anderson’s bail at $25,000, arguing, “Of concern to the state is the allegations … putting stuff on the railroad tracks, that’s a public safety risk.”

Lawler ultimately set Anderson’s bail at $5,000, citing Anderson’s warrant history.

Arraignment is scheduled for Thursday, July 20.

—Emily Fitzgerald, The Chronicle

Bank robbing suspect appears in court

Investigators say they believe a woman accused in multiple Clark County bank robberies is a suspect in about 30 bank robberies throughout the Portland metro area.

Jaquett E. Darby, 43, appeared Wednesday and Thursday in Clark County Superior Court in three cases for first-degree robbery. Court records describe Darby as being transient.

A judge set her bail at $150,000 between the three cases, and she is scheduled to be arraigned July 26, court records show.

Vancouver police responded July 22 to a report of a bank robbery at the Pacific Premier Bank branch at 2001 S.E. Columbia River Drive.

A bank manager told officers a woman, later identified by police as Darby, said she had a gun and threatened to shoot a clerk if the clerk didn’t give her money. Darby reportedly presented a note to the clerk and left with $380. Surveillance video captured Darby leaving the bank in a black Mercedes sedan, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police said the woman appeared to be the same suspect from a June 17 robbery at the Columbia Credit Union at 108 Grand Blvd. In that robbery, Darby reportedly presented a similar note to a clerk and left with $1,300. She could be seen leaving in a similar black Mercedes, court records state.

Officers contacted detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s FBI Violent Crimes Task Force. They told Vancouver police Darby was a suspect in about 30 bank robberies since June 2022 in the Portland area. Court records show a federal arrest warrant was issued in U.S. District Court in Portland in connection with the investigation.

Portland detectives said Darby left a note behind during a robbery, and fingerprints on the note returned as a match to Darby. Vancouver officers said the robber pictured in surveillance footage from Portland appeared to be the same person in the Vancouver robberies, according to the affidavit.

Police said Darby has a 2011 conviction for robbing a bank in California. In that case, Darby used a note with similar language to the notes used in Vancouver and the Portland area, court records state.

On Tuesday, staff at Rivermark Community Credit Union, 1910 W. Fourth Plain Blvd., reported a robbery attempt. They recognized Darby from an interbank flyer about the string of robberies, the affidavit states.

Vancouver officers contacted Darby and detained her, along with a man who was with her. Darby was reportedly wearing the same beanie that the Pacific Premier Bank robber could be seen wearing. Portland police also located the Mercedes and seized it as evidence, court records state.

On Wednesday, Vancouver officers contacted Clark County sheriff’s deputies about a July 8 robbery at the OnPoint Community Credit Union at 800 N.E. Tenney Road. Officers said they believed Darby was responsible for that robbery, too, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said the robber matched Darby’s description and used another similar note to demand money. She left with $300 in that robbery, court records state.

—Becca Robbins, The Columbian