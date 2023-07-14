Construction closes alley

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 17, the 600 block and the north half of the 500 block of the alley between Oregon Way and 14th Avenue will be closed to all traffic at all hours for sewer and water construction.

Additionally, the 1400 block of Cypress Street will be closed to all traffic at all hours.

Garbage service in the affected area will continue uninterrupted.

Visit www.mylongview.com for more information.

-The Daily News

Jail death under investigation

Detectives are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man that occurred at the Lewis County Jail on Wednesday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday morning.

Corrections personnel were conducting hourly checks on housing units when, at approximately 9:58 p.m., while checking a housing unit with secured single-occupancy cells, they reportedly “observed a 35-year-old male of Chehalis who appeared to have a piece of clothing affixed to his bunk, as well as around his neck area,” according to the sheriff’s office.

“Corrections personnel and jail medical staff began to perform life-saving efforts while emergency medical services were summoned,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release on Thursday.

The man, whose name has not been publicly released, was declared dead at approximately 10:36 p.m. “despite the efforts of emergency medical service providers,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The Lewis County Coroner’s Office will release the decedent's name “once their identification process and required notifications are made,” according to the sheriff’s office.

In addition to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office’s own investigation into the inmate’s cause and manner of death, the Washington state Department of Corrections (DOC) will conduct an unexpected fatality review as required by state law, according to the sheriff’s office.

—The Chronicle

I-5 bridge seeks $500M 'mega-grant'

Equivalent to one of the largest lottery jackpots ever or the gross domestic product of the Federated States of Micronesia, you can do a lot with $500 million.

But for the folks working to replace the Interstate 5 Bridge, it’s a relatively small sum, clocking in at less than 10 percent of the replacement program’s estimated $6 billion cost. (For what it’s worth, $6 billion is roughly the gross domestic product of Montenegro, according to the World Bank.)

The half-billion is what the replacement program anticipates receiving from the U.S. Department of Transportation Mega Grant. The grant opened in late June and the program is planning to ask for between $500 million and $750 million from it.

If awarded, it would mark a milestone as the first significant federal investment in the project; a $1 million federal planning grant was awarded in October.

The program asked for $750 million from a different federal grant last year, the Bridge Investment Program, but did not receive it. At the time, program Administrator Greg Johnson said it was because the program was too early in the process and had not received a financial commitment from both Washington and Oregon.

Now both states have put up $1 billion and authorized tolling, which is expected to contribute $1.237 billion. Replacement program officials anticipate receiving $2.5 billion from the federal government in the form of three grants.

Of the three federal grants the program intends to apply for, the Mega Grant is expected to contribute the fewest dollars. The transit Capital Investment Grants and the Bridge Investment Program are expected to provide $1 billion each.

The largest Mega Grant awards in fiscal year 2022 were $292 million to the Hudson Yards Project in New York and $250 million for the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project, which will build a companion Brent Spence Bridge between Ohio and Kentucky.

There are strong similarities between the Brent Spence Bridge and the Interstate Bridge as they are both relatively old, bistate bridges that carry interstate traffic; the Brent Spence Bridge carries Interstates 75 and 71 over the Ohio River. The two states are working to build a new companion bridge for both interstates and shift local traffic onto the existing bridge.

Unlike the two vehicle bridges between Vancouver and Portland, there are six vehicle bridges and one pedestrian bridge connecting Cincinnati to Kentucky. Additionally, light rail is not included on the Brent Spence companion bridge.

In addition to receiving $250 million from the Mega Grant, the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project received $1.385 billion from the Bridge Investment Program grant for a total of $1.635 billion from the federal government. The project has an estimated cost of $3.6 billion.

The I-5 Bridge replacement team, as of now, anticipates receiving $1.5 billion from the Bridge Investment Program and the Mega Grant. Although that number was devised before seeing what Brent Spence received, the program is not looking to significantly up its request.

“The program anticipates applying for approximately $2.5 billion to $3 billion across all federal funding sources,” Assistant Program Administrator Frank Green said in a statement. “We are not looking to increase our federal ask to the $3-$5 billion range.”

“The program must balance the requirements of each of these grants and also be realistic about the size of federal funding awards possible within each grant program given the level of annual appropriation and nationwide competition,” he added.

—William Seekamp, The Columbian

Bomb squad responds to mall threat

A Washington State Patrol bomb technician responded to the state Department of Corrections office at the Lewis County Mall on Wednesday after community corrections officers confiscated what they thought to be fireworks but were later found to be pipe bombs from a 19-year-old man.

Two community corrections officers reportedly checked on the male for violation of his community custody around midday on Wednesday, July 12, and confiscated “what they originally thought were fireworks,” Department of Corrections Communications Director Christ Wright told a Chronicle reporter on Thursday.

The officers reportedly brought the confiscated items back to the Department of Corrections office at the Lewis County Mall before examining them closely, according to the Department of Corrections. Upon examining the confiscated objects, the officers “quickly realized they were possibly actual pipe bombs,” Wright said Thursday.

The Department of Corrections called in the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Wright, who stated “everything was diffused” and there was “no threat to community safety.”

The 19-year-old was arrested and booked into the Chehalis Tribal Jail just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday for violation of community custody, according to jail records.

—Emily Fitzgerald, The Chronicle