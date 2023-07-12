Retired Sheriff's deputy dies

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office took to its official Facebook page to announce retired Deputy Mike Fahn died over the weekend.

Fahn had a 31-year career in law enforcement, serving in various roles during his time with the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, from an officer in charge, patrol deputy, corrections deputy and emergency vehicle operations instructor.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said of Fahn: "Mike was always upbeat and cheerful, and his positive attitude was contagious."

Fahn is survived by his wife, two sons, and grandchildren.

—Matthew Esnayra, The Daily News

Clark County adding more onramp meters

More onramp meters are coming to Clark County.

Starting Monday, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews began installing new ramp meters on Interstate 5 and Interstate 205. Construction is expected to be completed this fall.

The meters will be located at:

— Northbound I-5 onramp from Fourth Plain Boulevard.

— Southbound I-205 onramp from Northeast 134th Street.

— Southbound I-205 onramp from Northeast Padden Parkway.

— Southbound I-205 onramp from Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard and state Highway 500.

— Southbound I-205 onramp from Northeast 18th Street.

— Southbound I-205 on-ramp from East Mill Plain Boulevard.

Although the first ramp meter in Clark County, located at the state Highway 14/I-5 onramp, was installed in the late 1990s, it wasn't until 2020 that ramp meters became relatively common in Clark County.

Peak travel times on southbound I-5 from Main Street to Jantzen Beach were reduced by 11 minutes after the new ramp meters and variable speed signs were installed, according to the Regional Transportation Council's 2022 Congestion Management Process Summary Report.

Although I-5 Bridge crossings decreased from 139,000 in 2019 to 132,000 in 2021, the new ramp meters on southbound I-5 served the same volume of traffic in 2022 as they did in 2019 between 5 and 9 a.m.

The report attributes the reduction to active traffic management strategies like ramp meters.

Ramp meters generally reduce collisions by 30 percent, according to WSDOT. Since the meters on I-5 have been installed, there has been a 12 percent reduction in total crashes and a 41 percent reduction in crashes between 6 and 9 a.m.

"Ramp meters prove to be an effective solution for peak travel times and during non-recurring congestion" like crashes, adverse weather and closures, said WSDOT Assistant Communications Manager Kelly Hanahan in a statement.

A new ramp meter was installed on state Highway 14 at Southeast 164th Avenue. It is expected to be operational in late 2023 or 2024.

—William Seekamp, The Columbian

JBLM air show returns

The Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo will rip and roar through the skies once again this weekend.

The air show has not taken place since 2016. After a seven-year hiatus, the show returns with U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the C-17 West Coast Demo Team, U.S. Army helicopters and more.

"We're also celebrating 50 years of women in modern military aviation and 30 years of women in combat aviation during the airshow," said U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Timothy J. Rawson, director of the event.

On the ground, visitors can explore 30 static displays of military and civilian equipment and see personnel who "represent the best of our military," Rawson said. Displays come from across the country.

The air show will take place at JBLM McChord Field on Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 9 a.m., and the show begins at 11:30 a.m. General admission is free and tickets are not required (no seating is provided). Guests are encouraged to bring portable chairs or blankets to sit and view the air show. Upgraded VIP tickets are available for purchase at jblewis-mcchordairshow.com.

Organizers recommend arriving early, as there will be limited parking and traffic is expected to be heavy. There will be three free off-base bus shuttles to the event starting at 9 a.m. from these sites:

* JBLM DuPont Gate, I-5 Exit 119, Kaufman Ave., Joint Base Lewis-McChord

* Sound Transit Lakewood Station, 11424 Pacific Highway S.W., Lakewood

* Highway 512 Park-and-Ride, 10617 S. Tacoma Way, Lakewood

There will also be two free on-base bus shuttles for Department of Defense ID cardholders starting at 9 a.m. from these sites:

* Madigan Army Medical Center, 9040 Jackson Ave., Tacoma

* Logistics Center, Rainier Drive, Joint Base Lewis-McChord

DoD ID cardholders who plan to drive should use the McChord Field Barnes Gate from Perimeter Road or drive across Unity Bridge from Lewis Main to park in any open parking lot on McChord Field south of Col. Joe Jackson Boulevard. There will be shuttle buses on the boulevard to the event.

All air show visitors 16 years old and older must have a valid photo ID to enter the event.

—Vonnie Phair, The Seattle Times

Road rage shooter gets 30 years

A man convicted last month in a 2021 road-rage shooting was sentenced Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court to 30 years in prison.

The jury found David Scott Milliron guilty June 12 of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, drive-by shooting and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. A fourth conviction for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm was later dismissed, court records show.

Milliron, 31, faced a standard sentencing rage of 25 to 31½ years in prison, based on the nature of the crimes, his offender score and the deadly weapon enhancement. His sentence will run concurrently with two Multnomah County, Ore., cases for assault and firearm possession, court records state.

According to an Oregon Offender Search, Milliron has been in the Oregon Department of Corrections’ custody since May 25, 2022, for the Multnomah County cases. His earliest release date there is June 14, 2030.

Vancouver police were dispatched June 2, 2021, to a drive-by shooting in the area of Southeast McGillivray Boulevard and Briarwood Drive. The victim, Matthew Lubov, reported he had a disagreement with another driver, whom he didn’t know. The other driver shot at him, Lubov said, and his vehicle was struck, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police found multiple spent shell casings in the area. The suspect vehicle, a gray Nissan Sentra, was found abandoned. Lubov provided a description of his assailant to police, and multiple people reported seeing the suspect running near the crime scene, court records say.

A police K-9 responded but was unable to find the shooter, the affidavit states, but police found a wallet at the scene that contained identification belonging to Milliron.

Police said they were familiar with Milliron and that he matched the suspect’s description. A Clark County sheriff’s deputy also recalled contacting Milliron the day before in the Nissan, court records say.

Lubov positively identified Milliron through a photo laydown, according to the affidavit.

Clark County Jail records show he was booked Oct. 6, 2022.

—Jessica Prokop, The Columbian