Go 4th button winners announced

Winners of the Go 4th Festival's button drawings have been announced. Buying the $2 pins is an annual tradition that enters purchasers in a prize drawing and helps finance the annual Fourth of July festival in Longview.

Prizes can be picked up at Longview Sewing at 1113 Vandercook Way Thursday and Friday, and the next drawing is also Friday.

Winners:

1361: $1,000 cash from ANC Mowers.

2790: Dinner gift certificates.

32: Longview Sewing sewing machine.

3732: Two tickets to Diamond Rio from KLOG/KUKN/101.5 The Blitz.

3562: Two tickets to Smoke On The Water Music Fest from KLOG/KUKN/101.5 The Blitz.

1990: Ukulele from Pets, Pawns and Instruments.

2910: "Rollin Party Package" from Triangle Bowl.

1532: $500 cash from Longview Kelso Early Bird Lions.

88: $25 gift certificate from Gustoff’s Hair Design.

790: $25 gift certificate from Gustoff’s Hair Design.

3661: One-month of classes at Shinju Dojo Martial Arts.

3515: One-month of classes at Shinju Dojo Martial Arts.

3262: Lunch gift certificates.

— The Daily News

Go 4th parade winners

The winners of the 10 categories in Longview's Go 4th Festival parade have been announced. Plaques can be picked up at Longview Sewing at 1113 Vandercook Way.

Commercial float : Twin City Laundry

: Twin City Laundry Religious float : East Kelso Baptist

: East Kelso Baptist Youth group float : River City Rebels

: River City Rebels Equestrian : Longacre Stables

: Longacre Stables Commercial group : JH Kelly

: JH Kelly Decorated car : Washington Army National Guard Band

: Washington Army National Guard Band Youth walking : R.A. Long Sports

: R.A. Long Sports Adult walking : Go 4th Marching Band

: Go 4th Marching Band Costumed group : Z Fighters Worldwide

: Z Fighters Worldwide Grand prize: Longview-Kelso Special Olympics

— The Daily News

Ridgefield man’s bail set at $2M in strangulation death of wife

VANCOUVER — A judge set bail at $2 million Friday for a 72-year-old Ridgefield man accused of strangling his 80-year-old wife to death in their home.

Wayne Leonetti is charged in Clark County Superior Court with second-degree domestic violence murder.

At Leonetti’s June 29 first appearance, Judge David Gregerson granted the prosecution’s request to hold Leonetti without bail until Friday’s bail hearing.

On Friday, Gregerson declined the prosecution’s request to continue to hold Leonetti without bail.

The judge ordered Leonetti surrender his passport and be subject to electronic monitoring if he is released. He also ordered Leonetti to not have contact with any of his in-laws or return to the house he shared with Alice Bolen.

Leonetti is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

In arguing for a no-bail hold, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Smith said Leonetti was originally uncooperative with law enforcement after he called 911 to report he’d killed Bolen. Officers used less-lethal munitions against Leonetti to get him to comply with their commands, she said.

Medical examiner’s report

Smith also said preliminary findings from the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office show Bolen died from strangulation and blunt force head trauma. The evidence appeared to indicate she died hours before Leonetti called 911, she said.

Defense attorney Shon Bogar noted Leonetti’s lack of criminal history and the fact he called 911. Bogar also pointed to statements in the probable cause affidavit that Leonetti had asked one of Bolen’s family members to take his firearms out of the house because of Leonetti’s mental health struggles.

Some of Bolen’s family have been granted civil protection orders against Leonetti, court records show. The prosecutor also said Leonetti has significant financial assets to be able to post bail.

Ridgefield crash seriously injures bicyclist

RIDGEFIELD — A bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries Tuesday after they were struck by a pickup near Ridgefield.

Clark County sheriff’s deputies, along with first responders from Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue, AMR and Ridgefield police, responded at 9:06 a.m. to the crash on Northwest 291st Street near the intersection with 71st Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found the bicyclist was injured, and the pickup’s driver had stayed on scene, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Investigators arrested the driver, identified as Stephen Sauro, 60, of Ridgefield, and booked him into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities did not identify the bicyclist.

Request to forward Aron Christensen case to AG declined

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has formally declined a request from Corey Christensen — brother of the Portland musician found killed alongside his dog near Walupt Lake south of Packwood in August 2022 — and his attorney to refer the case to the state Attorney General’s office for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The case has drawn controversy from the public as the primary suspect, Tenino resident Ethan M. Asbach, now 20 — whose sworn statement says he is “responsible” for the gunshot — has not yet seen prosecution.

Aron Christensen died in August 2022 from a single gunshot wound to the chest. The Lewis County Coroner deemed it was homicide.

Citing the errors of the Lewis County investigation, Corey Christensen and his attorney, Pilar C. French, of the Seattle-based law firm Lane Powell, sent a letter to Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer and Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday, May 25, asking “one or both of your offices to refer this matter immediately to the Washington Attorney General, Robert Ferguson, for further investigation and possible prosecution.”

The letter was written and sent independently of Aron Christensen’s estate, which has filed a $20 million claim against the county — a precursor to a likely lawsuit — in May alleging the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office “maliciously damaged the estate’s property, one deceased puppy, in order to sabotage a criminal investigation.”

Meyer replied to Lane Powell via email on May 26 to decline the request, stating, “There was no new information provided in the letter, nor in the attachments. This office will take no further action based upon the materials provided.”

The governor’s office followed suit in a letter dated July 6 and signed by Deputy General Counsel Taylor K. Wonhoff.

“The Governor’s Office has reviewed the materials you submitted and communicated with Lewis County Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer to better understand the circumstances of this matter. We understand that this particular case presents evidentiary challenges, but it remains open and further investigation is ongoing. Accordingly, at this time, the Governor’s Office is declining to refer this matter to the Attorney General’s Office under RCW 43.10.232,” Wonhoff states in the letter, referencing a state law that gives prosecuting attorneys and the Attorney General “concurrent authority and power” to investigate and prosecute crimes.

In an email reply to Wonhoff on July 6, French stated, “We respectfully request your office to reconsider, or at least postpone its decision until someone from your office has spoken with us.

Calling the decision to refer the matter back to Lewis County “disconcerting,” French stated, “We are asking, at a minimum, for a meeting so that the governor can make a fully informed decision as to whether justice has been done.”

In addition to copying The Chronicle and other news outlets on the reply email, French forwarded the letter and reply to Oregon Governor Tina Kotek and Oregon state Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, “Because Aron was an Oregonian, and his family members, who continue to endure this tragedy every day, are Oregonians,” she wrote.

Information on any further communication between the parties was not publicly available Friday afternoon.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has requested an “outside law enforcement agency” to conduct an investigation into aspects of its own investigation into Aron Christensen’s death, Field Operations Chief Dusty Breen previously told The Chronicle. On June 7, Breen stated to a reporter, “Their investigation is active, and our agency is not releasing any additional information at this time.”

The sheriff’s office was unavailable to provide The Chronicle with an update on the status of the investigation before Friday’s Chronicle deadline.