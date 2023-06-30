Inmate jumps from van near I-5

A female inmate is receiving medical attention after allegedly leaping from a van Thursday afternoon near the Wye at Tennant Way and northbound Interstate 5 near Kelso.

According to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Matt Beaulaurier, the prisoner was being transferred from Clark County to Wahkiakum County.

Washington State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Will Finn told The Daily News the prisoner reportedly leaped onto the road from a Wahkiakum County van. The van was driven by a Wahkiakum County employee, he said.

The woman's injuries have been described as traumatic, and she was transported by Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue to St. John Medical Center in Longview.

One ambulance, a fire engine from Cowlitz 2, plus another fire engine from Longview Fire responded to the incident, said Beaulaurier.

Her medical status is unknown at this time.

Suspects attempt to steal entire Longview ATM

Longview police say four suspects attempted to steal an entire ATM Tuesday after ripping the machine from its base at the Umpqua Bank drive-thru, as stated by the department's Facebook page.

According to the police, the suspects used a stolen Ford pickup truck and chain in their failed attempt to swipe the ATM from the bank located at 1225 Washington Way. Police say the entire incident was captured on surveillance video, and the ATM was found on the ground in a parking lot.

The Ford pickup truck, that was later identified as being stolen from Clark County, was found by Longview Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

There was a brief police chase that was called off due to the crime not meeting state requirements to continue with the pursuit, police say.

Hot Fourth of July forecasted

The National Weather Service reports temperatures are likely to reach into the mid-90s on Tuesday, which is July Fourth, and Wednesday in the Lower Columbia River Valley.

Increasingly warm temperatures are set to start Saturday in Cowlitz County and continue through the weekend. Some weather modules show inland valley temperatures reaching 100 degrees during the mid-week, the weather service reports.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the mid-50s to 60s.

Kalama event schedule

The inaugural Kalama Summer Lights on the 4th is set to take place Tuesday at the Westin Amphitheater/Marine Park, 215 N. Hendrickson Dr. in Kalama.

Schedule

10 a.m.: Opening ceremonies.

10:10 a.m.: National anthem.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m.: Rising Heights Dance Studio performance.

11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Beer garden hosted by the Kalama Lions.

1 to 3 p.m.: Alex Bluhm and the Roadside Quartet perform.

4 to 5 p.m.: Wilson Squared perform.

7 to 9 p.m.: Thunderstruck, an ACDC tribute band, performs.