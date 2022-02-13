The Daily News' Best of Lower Columbia 2022 nominations round opens Feb. 15

This week kicks off the nominations round for Best of Lower Columbia 2022 and we could not be more excited. Last year you helped take our annual readers’ choice awards to heights it had never seen, setting all-time highs in the number of nominations and votes and ultimately recognizing more than 140 winners you deemed the best of the best! We are ready to continue to raise the bar and look forward to even higher participation this year.

The Best of Lower Columbia is our community’s opportunity to celebrate our local business owners and leaders who have earned their recognition. They wear so many hats, working tirelessly to provide our community with products and services we all need. This collectively is our readers’ opportunity to recognize the best of the best in their respective fields.

Starting Tuesday through March 3, readers will be able to nominate their favorites in more than 150 categories at go.tdn.com/BestOf22.

Does your family have a favorite pizza place? Is your pediatrician like part of your family? Have you taken your car to the same shop for many years? If so, then you should nominate them for these prestigious awards. Also, for some added fun, we will select a random winner to receive a $250 gift card from anyone who nominates in at least 25 unique categories. In the nomination round, users can only nominate once per category for the duration of the round.

The categories will be organized within nine main groupings: Food and Drink, Services, Health and Wellness, Entertainment and Recreation, Automotive, Merchants and Retailers, Community, Financial, and Beauty and Fitness. All of the favorite categories from years past, like Best Burger, Best City, Best Dentist and Best Coffee are all back. There are more than 150 total categories.

The top five in each category will move on to the voting round, which will run from March 22 through April 7. In the voting round, we will allow all users to vote once per category per day, so we encourage everyone to vote early and often to determine the winner in each category.

Businesses interested in how they can best participate in Best of Lower Columbia, including a free promotional kit, can call The Daily News advertising department at 360-577-2525 or submit the form available at leeenterprises.formstack.com/forms/longview_best_of_lower_columbia_2022_promo_kit.

Winners of this year’s Best of Lower Columbia will be announced May 22 in a special supplement in The Daily News as well as on tdn.com.

Dave Cuddihy, Regional President

Lee Enterprises Publications

in Oregon and Washington

