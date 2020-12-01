Texas Rangers make first big move of offseason by moving Elvis Andrus off shortstop

"Elvis would prefer to remain at shortstop, but I think he's appreciative of the upfront nature and how we talked about it," Daniels said. "I think he's in a good spot physically and mentally. He expressed his confidence and belief he has a lot more good baseball to play. I was excited to hear that."

Andrus hasn't come close to matching his breakthrough season of 2017, when he was the Rangers Player of the Year. His arm was broken two weeks into the 2018 season after being hit by a pitch, and his performance has lagged since.

He battled back issues in 2020 while batting only .194 with three homers in 29 games.

Kiner-Falefa was the Rangers Player of the Year in 2020 after winning the job at third base and batting .280 in 58 games. He led the team in hits (59), runs (28) and multihit games (16).

He entered spring training and summer camp as a utility player. He was a catcher in 2018 and 2019 after being unable to lock down a spot in an infield that included Andrus and third baseman Adrian Beltre.

Kiner-Falefa, though, has always believed he was a shortstop, but he hopes to learn more from Andrus.