TDN's 2020 Backyard Makeover contest kicks off

The Lower Columbia Contractor’s Association and The Daily News are excited to partner and bring the 2020 Backyard Makeover contest to the area.

Starting today, July 6, and running through July 31, homeowners in The Daily News distribution area can enter a photo of their current backyard in a contest to win a backyard makeover valued at $10,000.

The new backyard will consist of a new 12 x 12 Pergola Kit, with labor and construction supplied by Lower Columbia Contractor sponsors, concrete pavers, outdoor furniture set, BBQ, portable fire pit, and landscaping (plants & flowers) conducive to outdoor living space.

The contest is sponsored by C&R Tractor and Landscaping Inc. & Longview Landscape Supply, Cowlitz PUD, Newrock Homes, Renaud Electric, LOCAR, Cowlitz County Utilities 811, Lexington Hardware & Feed, Affordable Construction, All Out Sewer, B&M Heating & Air Conditioning, Cascade Natural Gas, Cascade Title Company, Cowlitz County Title Company, Nicole Cathcart-Bernet Realtor/Broker John L Scott LVW, and Walker Insurance.

Entrants can submit once during the contest period; a winner will be chosen by committee.

For full rules, details and to enter to win this amazing Backyard Makeover submit your photo at go.tdn.com/contests/backyardmakeover.

