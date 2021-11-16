TDN website gets new look, easier format

Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, The Daily News' website gets a new look with personalized news for every reader near the top of the home page. Readers who previously showed interest in a story topic will see more of what they are interested in with recommendations for them.

Design blocks of content differentiate breaking news from lifestyle news and opinion from sports. Icons are organized in groups on the home page.

At the top of the page readers can click on News, Opinion, Lifestyles, Obituaries, Sports and more and be taken directly to those pages. The menu on the left guides readers to specific categories.

We’re excited about our new look online and hope readers are too.

