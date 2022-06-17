TDN All-Area Boys Soccer '22: Alvarez heads the area's best pitchmen

MVP: Manny Alvarez, R.A. Long

R.A. Long went to-to-toe with perhaps the toughest schedule in all the land and came up just a hair short of a playoff appearance out of the 2A GSHL. Alvarez scored 15 goals for the Lumberjacks with three assists, and finished second in voting for the league’s offensive MVP.

RAL coach Max Anderson called Alvarez a, “Ridiculously talented player in a ridiculously difficult league.”

Coach of the Year: Onsesimo Sebastian-Gonzalez, Woodland

In his first year at the helm Sabastian-Gonzalez put his stamp on the program immediately. Juggling the lineup and calling up players from JV when needed, the Beavers' coach instilled a confidence in his players that led to a fearless style of play and powered Woodland through the final leg of the regular season to snag a playoff spot out of a rough and tumble 2A GSHL slate.

The All-Area Team

Julio Radillo, R.A. Long

A second-team All-League selection, Radillo scored nine goals and notched three assists for the Lumberjacks.

Krager Clark, Mark Morris

A second team All-League selection, Clark scored three goals while serving as the Monarchs’ team captain and earning team defensive MVP honors.

Rogelio Guzman, Woodland

A first team All-League selection, Guzman led the Beavers’ offense and tied for a team-high in goals with eight.

Beckett Turner, Ilwaco

A first team All-Conference selection, Beckett Turner paced the Fishermen with 16 goals and three assists.

Jaden Turner, Ilwaco

A first team All-Conference pick, Jaden Turner held down the midfield while scoring 11 goals and putting a foot on eight assists.

Jacob Isaacson, R.A. Long

A second team All-League player, Isaacson anchored the Lumberjacks’ defense from the center back position, helping to turn in five shutouts on the season and adding four assists.

Odenilson Lopez, Mark Morris

The Monarchs’ offensive MVP, Lopez notched three goals on the season including the game tying score against Woodland that led to a comeback victory.

Ciro Belmontes-Beuno, Kelso

In a meat grinder of a 3A/4A schedule the Hilanders had to search high and low for positives. Belmontes-Beuno provided some much needed smiles for the Kelso faithful when he notched a brace in a non-league win against La Center.

Jesus Rosales, Woodland

The key to the Beavers’ defense was called a “route stopper” by his coach. Rosales was voted MVP of the Woodland squad and earned first team All-League honors during his first season stateside.

Sam Glenn, Ilwaco

An honorable mention in the 1A Evergreen League, Glenn posted 73 saves and kept four shutouts for the Fishermen.

Matthew Ethridge, Toledo-Winlock

The team United went as far as Ethridge could take them this season. He earned 1st team All-Conference honors while scoring 24 goals.

Liam Hendrickson, R.A. Long

An All-League honorable mention, Hendrickson kept defenses on alert from his striker position, scoring nine goals and added two assists for good measure.

Christian Cruz, Woodland

A striker for the Beavers, Cruz earned a 2nd team All-League nod after scoring eight goals and helping his squad reach the playoffs.

Neal Patching, Toledo-Winlock

A senior for the team United, Patching was a second team All-Conference selection for United in their trek to the District tournament.

Danny Bailey, Mark Morris

The Monarchs’ goalie was tested plenty this season and did a mighty fine job, all things considered, posting numerous games with more than 20 saves. The Monarchs also went to penalty kicks four times on the season and Bailey notched a save in each, including their win against Woodland.

Layne Oberloh, R.A. Long

The Lumberjacks knew they had a dependable defense in large part to Oberloh. Slotting in at right back, he disrupted opposing offenses and botted six assists.

