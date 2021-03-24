Tacoma's museums poised to reopen after year-long COVID shutdown

The lights are about to come back on in Tacoma’s Museum District.

Shuttered for the past year by the COVID-19 pandemic, the museums are reopening with new exhibits and events built around cars, art, children’s play, ships and history.

The Washington State History Museum on Pacific Avenue and LeMay — America’s Car Museum next to the Tacoma Dome both open April 2. The Museum of Glass reopens to the public April 3.

The Children’s Museum of Tacoma reopens April 12 and the Tacoma Art Museum follows on April 16. The Foss Waterway Seaport reopens June 3.

The museums are implementing COVID-19 prevention safety precautions including social distancing, one-way gallery paths, increased surface cleaning, air filtration systems and occupancy limits. Visitors will be required to wear masks or face coverings.

Some museums are starting with reduced schedules. America’s Car Museum will be open Friday-Sunday but will gradually expand those days, said spokeswoman Ashley Bice. Check museum websites for the latest information before visiting.