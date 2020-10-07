SW Washington man fatally shot in Portland hotel

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 6, officers from Portland's Central Precinct responded to a shooting in a downtown hotel, in the 1400 block of Southwest Naito Parkway where they found an adult male, injured from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and later died.
The victim was identified as 23-year-old Shawn Fujioka from southwest Washington, with no further details. The family has been notified and provided a photograph for release.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner has been ruled a homicide.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with additional information can contact Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395 travis.law@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Ryan Foote 503-823-0781 Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov
This is the 40th homicide in Portland this year and the 37th since June 11th.
For persons wishing to remain anonymous, tips may be submitted safely and securely to Crime Stoppers of Oregon online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/ or by phone at 503-823-HELP (4357).,
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
