SW Washington man fatally shot in Portland hotel

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 6, officers from Portland's Central Precinct responded to a shooting in a downtown hotel, in the 1400 block of Southwest Naito Parkway where they found an adult male, injured from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and later died.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Shawn Fujioka from southwest Washington, with no further details. The family has been notified and provided a photograph for release.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner has been ruled a homicide.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with additional information can contact Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395 travis.law@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Ryan Foote 503-823-0781 Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov

This is the 40th homicide in Portland this year and the 37th since June 11th.