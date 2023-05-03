CVR youth running camp

The Cowlitz Valley Runners are hosting a day camp from 9 a.m. until noon each day for incoming sixth through eighth graders. The camp will introduce kids to aerobic conditioning, proper warmups, running games and activities, health and nutrition, running shoes and clothing, and more. The focus will be on lots of movement and activities. The camp is free. Attendees get a T-shirt, water bottle, snacks and a $5 discount to CVR's Go Fourth Mile race on July 4. For more information and to register, go to: https://runsignup.com/Race/WA/Longview/CVRYouthRunningCamp2023.